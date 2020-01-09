Atlanta’s Childish Major kicks off 2020 with an airtight freestyle for “Bless The Booth.”

Photo Credit: TIDAL

Rising Atlanta rapper Childish Major is the latest rapper to take part in our weekly Bless The Booth freestyle series with TIDAL.

With his impassioned delivery, Major fires off a series of introspective bars. From this evocative freestyle alone, we see 2020 is Childish Major’s for the taking.

Shot at DJBooth’s SoHo, New York City studios, Bless The Booth showcases the lyrical dexterity of rappers both established and on the rise.

