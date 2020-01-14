Meet Seddy Hendrinx, an Artist Handpicked by Future

Photo Credit: 1800

For the last decade, Future ruled. His warble, his hurt, his heart, and his purple vision colored hip-hop in the 2010s. So many Future impersonators came to the forefront, hoping to catch a wave and their requisite 15 minutes of fame. But there’s only one Future—as there should be. And yet, we cannot deny the subgenre Future created just by being himself and propping up what it means to be a wounded monster of love coming out of Atlanta. Enter: 1800 Seconds Vol. 2, a compilation album curated by Future, handpicking the hottest rising stars from around the country.

“There’s a million people in this world, a million artists,” Seddy Hendrinx tells me over the phone. “Y’all chose Seddy Hendrinx?!”

To suggest Seddy, 23, is just a byproduct of the Future era would be to ignore the subtle ways in which he tweaks his voice to give everything his own unique panache. The Florida-born and based artist has an authentic way with triplets. He truncates and expands syllables at his leisure while singing of women and jewelry. Dripping in an attractive Auto-Tune, his vocal commands our attention for how breathless Seddy can become. Space is his appeal. Where Future took us to Pluto, Seddy is taking us within language itself, showcasing how bars are made to be broken.

“That’s exactly how I’m gon’ hold fans,” Seddy explains. “You got a little piece of everything; everybody’s gonna like you and what you bring to the table.”

Being exposed to a whole new audience is one thing, but the opportunity to chop it up with Future will go down in Seddy’s history book. “It was life-changing,” Seddy says. “I’ve been looking up to this dude, playing his music, and now I’m in the same room as him, and he’s saying he loves my music. It felt great.”

With Future on his resume, Seddy’s next move is his only move: keep going. The work never stops, even when you have Future in your corner.

Our conversation, lightly edited for content and clarity, follows below:

DJBooth: When did 1800 reach out to you initially?

Seddy Hendrinx: They hit me up first in October. I [ended] up linking with the people from 1800 in New York. We made a lot of great music; I met with a lot of people, built a lot of relationships I have to this day. Met Future, he came in and did what he was supposed to do. He curated the whole tape, even gave ideas, and had one-on-one interviews with everybody. There was a photo shoot, a video shoot, and then we went back home.

What was your one-on-one with Future like?

That experience was one that’s going down in the books. Bucket list. It was life-changing. I’ve been looking up to this dude, playing his music, and now I’m in the same room as him, and he’s saying he loves my music. It felt great.

What does it mean to have been hand-picked for this record?

Yo! That’s kinda crazy because my name is Seddy Hendrinx, and he goes by Future Hendrix. So, for them to choose me to even be in the same room and talk to him, is amazing—there [are] a million people in this world, a million artists. Y’all chose Seddy Hendrinx?!

How would you define the energy you bring to the album?

Refreshing… If I could say this word: Everywhere. Breathtaking. Everywhere as in, it’s seven people and different emotions. You got singing, rapping, different emotions from different angles. You can’t put it in a box. You gotta say, “Everywhere.”

Is that how you hook a fan in 2020? By being all things?

That’s exactly how I’m gon’ hold fans. You got a little piece of everything; everybody’s gonna like you and what you bring to the table.

How do you plan on using this opportunity to your advantage?

I plan on using this [oppor as a stepping stone, to let everybody know, “Yo, I made my milestone!” I’m gonna use this as a catapult. And, of course, my resume gon’ look good. It got Future on it!