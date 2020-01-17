Meet Juiicy 2xs, an Artist Handpicked by Future

Photo Credit: 1800

As a maestro of catchy melodies and blood-rising cadences, Future, born Nayvadius Wilburn, knows music—which is why 1800 Tequila selected the GRAMMY-winning hitmaker to curate their DJ Khaled-styled album compilation, 1800 Seconds Vol. 2. Except, instead of only inviting his famous friends, Future handpicked seven lesser-known, unsigned artists to collaborate on new music entirely produced by Papamitrou.

“Take advantage of every opportunity,” the renowned, Atlanta-born rapper/songwriter says in the album’s teaser video. The quote exemplifies what 1800 Seconds Vol. 2 represents—an opportunity to be heard.

For Juiicy 2xs, 24, Future’s acknowledgment and the ability to reach a broader audience is not an opportunity she plans to waste. The Cincinnati-born, Atlanta-based songstress is eager to promote the album as if it was one of her own. “I’m going to do what I got to do to make the whole project a big deal,” Juiicy tells me over the phone in response to how she’ll take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime chance. Although Juiicy initially thought the message she received from 1800 was spam, being selected by Future resulted in an experience that she will remember fondly. “They treated us like royalty,” Juiicy happily recalls.

Juiicy’s sultry vocals appear on three of the album’s 12 tracks, providing R&B affection on “My Bae,” tropical sensuality on “What Did You Do To Me,” and a fiery discontent on the album’s outro, “Family.” Each performance highlights the infectious, melodic swagger Juiicy’s music offers.

1800 Seconds Vol. 2 may be the first time you hear the name Juiicy 2xs, but she is determined to make sure it isn’t the last. Our conversation, lightly edited for content and clarity, follows below.

DJBooth: When did 1800 reach out to you initially?

Juiicy 2xs: They reached out, I want to say, in October. They sent a DM saying I was selected to work on a project with other artists, and I thought it was spam. I didn’t believe it until my management did some research and found out it was real. [1800 Tequila] ended up flying me to New York City the very next week to work on the project. It was super fun.

What moment did it start to feel real for you?

It was real to me once they sent the itinerary, [and] how it was all mapped out. I was like, ‘Okay, this ain’t no bull crap.’ It got real once I got on the airplane. Then we got to the hotel. I’m like, okay! How they treated us, the kind of studio we [recorded] in, everything was top-notch. They surrounded us with good people. They treated us like royalty. I would do it again if I could.

What does it mean to have been hand-picked by Future for this record?

It meant a lot to me to be handpicked by Future. I love his music; I also love the type of artist he is. He’s not a singer, but he’s melodic. As a singer, I can see us working together. We’re talking about Future here. It’s dope to be acknowledged by someone who, just like me, is that musically talented.

Tell me about “What Did You Do To Me,” your solo song on the album.

When I first heard the Caribbean beat, I was like, “I’ve never done this before.” But [being] the artist I am, I’m going to do it [even] if I’ve never done it. I knew I had to make [my performance] move, make it rock, which lead me to make a song about how it feels when someone has a hold on you. It’s the question: “What did you do to me?”

What makes “What Did You Do To Me” a song that can hook a new listener?

Every time I record a song, I try to come as if no one has ever heard me before. Also, every song I make, I want to be a hit. With “What Did You Do To Me,” I knew If I’m dancing to it, I want to make them dance to it. That’s what they’re doing too. Everyone is going crazy with dance videos and stuff like that. They’re hooked.

How do you plan on using this opportunity to your advantage?

I’m going to use it is to promote the crap out of it. I’m going to promote, promote, promote, promote until we get to where we need to be. I’m going to do what I got to do to make the whole project a big deal.