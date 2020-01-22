New Orleans’ finest, Curren$y delivers an exclusive freestyle for “Bless The Booth.”

Photo Credit: TIDAL

New Orlean's finest, Curren$y, is the latest rapper to take part in our weekly Bless The Booth freestyle series with TIDAL.

With his gravely vocal tone, Spitta delivers a hypnotizing verse over lax and swirling production.

Shot at DJBooth’s SoHo, New York City studios, Bless The Booth showcases the lyrical dexterity of rappers both established and on the rise.

Head on over to our YouTube channel right now to watch past Bless The Booth episodes from Megan Thee Stallion, Boogie, Rapsody, G Herbo, Tee Grizzley, Don Q, CyHi The Prynce, Wyclef Jean, Shoreline Mafia, Mozart La Para, and more.