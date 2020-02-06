Trae Tha Truth spills his guts in an exclusive freestyle for "Bless The Booth."

Photo Credit: TIDAL

Texas’ own Trae Tha Truth is the latest rapper to take part in our weekly Bless The Booth freestyle series with TIDAL.

With his gruff voice and dizzying delivery, Trae spills his guts over pattering production. His flow is mean, drilling through the beat and inducing the ever-important head nod of approval.

Shot at DJBooth’s SoHo, New York City studios, Bless The Booth showcases the lyrical dexterity of rappers both established and on the rise.

