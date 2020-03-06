“If you look at the pool that we have already, there aren’t any brown girls.”

ilham, a rising singer-songwriter from Queensbridge, New York, is no stranger to breaking genre barriers. Her sweet, smooth voice flits over R&B, pop-inflected beats, but according to her, she’s no standard R&B singer. ilham, 22, has never taken to being boxed in or having her story told for her. She prefers to be on the front lines of her narrative, and her music is all the better for it.

“What separates me [is] my voice, who I am, [and] my story,” ilham says. Some music may live in the R&B realm, but her songwriting has its own ilham-based twinge. “I’m not always talking about the stereotypical R&B topics like love and whatnot. I may formulate it and keep a director’s approach, so the listener can relate and think it’s about love. But for the most part, it’s deeper than that. I’ve lived a life with amazing highs and super little lows that need to be highlighted.”

“I never identified as an R&B artist,” ilham continues. “As soon as I dropped my first record, everyone started boxing me into that. More so, they would box me into alternative R&B. I just make whatever feels good to me.”

ilham debuted her first project, 41-10, back in 2018—its title referring to the building she grew up in, in Queensbridge. The album’s production featured a mix of R&B, soul, heavy bass, and elements of pop creating a signature sound to her heartfelt ballads. Soon enough, her song “none of your friends business,” received airplay on Season 3 of the HBO series Insecure. Keeping up the momentum, in 2019, ilham released her second album, with time.

Beyond music, ilham is proud of her Moroccan background and wants to see more representation for brown and black communities. “It’s really important,” she says of representation. “I wanted to humanize us. There are girls with the fairest skin, and then there are girls with a bit deeper melanin. We come in all different shapes, forms, and colors. The media has created very strict stereotypes for Indian culture and villainous stereotypes for other brown girls in the Middle East... We all have beautiful, rich cultures.” We can get behind that.

Our conversation, lightly edited for content and clarity, follows below.

DJBooth: What sets you apart from other R&B artists, and how would you describe your music?

ilham: What separates me [is] my voice, who I am, [and] my story. [And] my honesty—I’m not always talking about the stereotypical R&B topics like love and whatnot. I may formulate it and keep a director’s approach, so the listener can relate and think it’s about love. But for the most part, it’s deeper than that.

I never identified as an R&B artist. As soon as I dropped my first record, everyone started boxing me into that. More so, they would box me into alternative R&B. I just make whatever feels good to me. My first project—41-10—there was a pop record on it, there was a dance record on it. Music is just music.

Did your family always know that you were interested in making music professionally? How did they take it?

I was always shy, particularly with my family. If I was in school, I was in talent shows. I was also shy because of my religion. It’s haram (sin) for a female’s voice to [sing]. I was always curious about religion when I was younger. I would go to Morocco and see [that] girls don’t do this. I was a little afraid to tell my parents [I wanted to do music]. They [were] like, ‘Honestly, do it.’ Religion is interpreted. It’s in your heart. Just because you sing, doesn’t mean you’re a bad person. That helped me a lot. They just want me to be happy.

What’s your current process when working on new music?

I’m able to go to the studio, and a producer will be there, and we’ll just run through a couple of sounds. Whichever one I think is more my type, we build a beat from scratch. I go in [the booth] and freestyle melodies. Then I’m filling in the words [to] make it as honest as possible. This is my first time where, consistently, I’ve been in the studio with a producer. In the past, I’ve either been sent beats, or I found them on YouTube.

How important is representation to you?

It’s really important. Every day, we’re looking through social media, and we see the same girls, the same body types. I think every body type is amazing. Not everyone wants a man-made body. I started reflecting and comparing myself to other girls. I’m beautiful the way I am, and if I want to be overly sexual, I can be. Right now, I don’t want to be.

There needs to be more representation, in general, but if you look at the pool that we have already, there aren’t any brown girls. My goal in life with this music thing is to take it as far as Ariana Grande [and] Justin Bieber have taken it. Being in the music industry, I see a lot of the backend stuff that occurs. I see what goes into making an artist a superstar. I don’t think an average person understands that anyone can be a superstar.

I grew up in the projects, but I still went to one of the top universities in this country. I still live in the projects. What I’m trying to say is, you can literally do anything. People like myself or people with deeper melanin that come from where I come from, the stats are wild. You’re either in prison or [on] drugs. A lot of things could’ve happened, but you can defeat all odds. We tend to put other people’s success stories on a pedestal instead of looking at it and saying, ‘I can do that.’

Let’s talk about your song, “never even know.”

“never even know” is one of my favorite songs. It was produced by Destin, who’s my best friend. During that time, I was going through things, but I didn’t know how to properly communicate it. Whether it was with my friends or management, I would just be abrasive or angry. I was always the person who sat down and listened to people’s issues, but I never had that reciprocated. So I always sat down with emotions, and people never knew about it. I’d be smiling [but] deep down; I’m struggling. That’s where “never even know” stemmed from.

For the music video, what were you and the director trying to convey through the visuals?

It was an all-women production team, which was super dope. The director, Kajal—she’s Indian. She and I were talking, [and some] of the topics that came [up] were about cultural appropriation, Islamophobia, and the stereotypes that Indians, in general, have to take every single day. No one’s fighting for brown girls [and] for brown culture.

“never even know” is shot in my hood, but it shows you that brown doesn’t mean Muslim. I wanted to humanize us. There are girls with the fairest skin, and then there are girls with a bit deeper melanin. We come in all different shapes, forms, and colors. The media has created very strict stereotypes for Indian culture and villainous stereotypes for other brown girls in the Middle East. I hope this video just knocks away those little stereotypes because we all have beautiful, rich cultures. It’s showing women together.

How does it feel going back to New York after recording in LA?

This last month, my anxiety has been the worst. It’s difficult. It’s like two different living situations. You come to sunny LA [and] I’m with my friends or people on my team—they have hot water. They don’t have roaches. You start seeing the different spectrums of living, and it fucks up your head. When I go back to New York, not to sound crazy, but roaches are normal. Oh, we don’t have hot water? That’s super normal to us. Oh, it’s another flood? That’s normal. Everybody deserves humane living situations, regardless of how much rent you pay. That’s [why it’s important for me] to be that voice and be an activist because I don’t care how I look right now.

Do you see yourself taking on a bigger role in activism?

The past three months, I’ve been in contact with certain people who hold [important governmental] positions. I’ve been communicating a lot with other activists or social influencers affected. I’ve been communicating with the federal monitors and vice president of the NYCHA [New York City Housing Authority]. I had a tweet [that] went viral, that shifted everything. I know I will use my platform to help my community and other communities like it.