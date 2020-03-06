10 Best Lil Uzi Vert Guest Features Since ‘Luv Is Rage 2,’ Ranked

It’s been 922 days since Lil Uzi Vert dropped Luv Is Rage 2. Since then, Uzi fans have traversed their way through threats of retirement; a #FreeUzi campaign that saw Roc Nation sweep in to save Uzi from management disputes with DJ Drama; numerous album teasers and rumors; five singles, some of which he placed on Eternal Atake—reportedly releasing on March 6.

Yet, despite nearly 1,000 days of uncertainty, one constant has remained for Lil Uzi Vert: his status as one of rap’s most colorful, song-elevating features.

Whether Uzi is rapping, singing, or employing a mixture both, his kaleidoscopic musical tendencies bring a mysterious element to songs that we simply can’t find anywhere else.

Like we’ve done with Saba and Smino before this, here is a ranking of the 10 best Lil Uzi Vert guest features since Luv Is Rage 2. Enjoy.

Editor’s Note: This is a ranking of the 10 best Lil Uzi Vert guest features since Luv Is Rage 2, which was released on August 25, 2017. This means that any Uzi feature that was released prior to that date was not eligible for this list.

10. “Pose,” Yo Gotti featuring Lil Uzi Vert & Megan Thee Stallion

Album: N/A

Release Date: August 23, 2019 (January 31, 2020)

Lil Uzi Vert can rap his ass off, and “Pose” is a prime example. Uzi sinks into the beat’s foundation-shaking drum pocket with violent intentions, employing an edge and confidence to his delivery that sounds like an audible middle finger. His bars are cocky and comedic (“I’m 30 M’s in, still in the trenches / Went to the dentist, ’cause I’m a menace / Fucked the old cougar just for her pension”) and his presence is captivating, grabbing hold of the listener’s attention with more force than a Jon Jones chokehold.

9. “Wasted,” Juice WRLD featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Album: Goodbye & Good Riddance

Release Date: July 10, 2018



Lil Uzi Vert enters “Wasted” with a Kool-Aid Man-sized bang and never looks back. He unloads a full clip of female-focused, drug-inspired, money-flaunting bars that he accents with a dash of vocal distortion to perfectly mesh with the song’s overall theme. Uzi’s rapid-fire delivery complements the melodic crooning of the late Juice WRLD, adding an exciting element to the pair’s first-ever collaboration. And, right as the song seems to be fading out, Lil Uzi Vert adds the cherry-on-top by reappearing to sing the chorus as an outro.

8. “Marvelous Day,” Kap G featuring Lil Uzi Vert & Gunna

Album: Real Migo 4 Shit

Release Date: November 16, 2017

“Marvelous Day” is a flawless model of collaboration. Kap G, Gunna, and Lil Uzi Vert feed off one another across the nearly-four-minute earworm of a song, as each rapper slides on and off the mic with the precision of a Gregg Popovich-coached offense. Lil Uzi Vert submits one of the catchiest performances of his career on this 2017 cut, tag-teaming the song’s hook with Gunna and using his higher-pitched vocals to contrast to the lower, monotone deliveries of his two co-stars.

7. “Reply,” A Boogie wit da Hoodie featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Album: Artist 2.0

Release Date: November 15, 2019

It’s no secret that when Uzi gets in his relationship bag, it’s almost always going to be a hit. “Reply,” the lead single to A Boogie’s latest album, Artist 2.0, is no exception. The two real-life friends come together for a 20-something relationship anthem. Over three separate verses, Lil Uzi Vert puts on a clinic in range. His somber, tone-setting vocals atop a handful of guitar chords in his first verse make way for verse two’s spirited, soaring vocals, before returning to Earth with his near spoken-word performance in verse three.

6. “Commercial,” Lil Baby featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Album: My Turn

Release Date: February 28, 2020

Lil Uzi Vert returns to his bar-spitting roots alongside Lil Baby on “Commercial,” settling into the murky atmosphere like a thief in the night. The 25-year-old Uzi swaps out his signature animated vocals for a more evened-out tone, rapping a captivating collection of bars that feed off of the menacing vibe set by Lil Baby and the Tay Keith-produced instrumental. Complete with a tribute to the late, great Kobe Bryant, Uzi’s verse works as a reminder that the crooning rockstar can also rap on a trap beat with the best of them.

5. “Life Goes On,” Lil Baby featuring Gunna & Lil Uzi Vert

Album: Harder Than Ever

Release Date: May 17, 2018

“Life Goes On” was one of the best songs of 2018. Period. And, though his total time on the mic is far shorter than Lil Baby and Gunna’s, Lil Uzi Vert flies in with a voice drenched in Auto-Tune that lifts the listener into the clouds, injecting the atmosphere of the song with a shot of adrenaline straight to the veins. Uzi’s contribution may be small in size but not in impact. He provides valuable energy and excitement that takes a great song to a whole new level.

4. “PTSD,” G Herbo featuring Chance the Rapper, Juice WRLD, & Lil Uzi Vert

Album: PTSD

Release Date: February 28, 2020

The title track off G Herbo’s most recent album, PTSD, is a heartbreakingly heavy listen. Herbo, Juice, Chance, and Uzi all take turns exploring the reality of living with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of their tough upbringings. While Uzi’s verse may be the shortest on this list, it is arguably his most moving. The Philly native treats listeners to a rare and sobering moment of candidness. It’s not often the self-proclaimed rockstar pulls back the curtain on his mental state, and that’s what makes this appearance so significant.

3. “What’s the Move,” Young Thug featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Album: So Much Fun

Release Date: August 16, 2019



As a duo, Thugger and Uzi represent rap’s slime-slicked version of the Splash Brothers. The two artists share special chemistry that taps into their out-of-this-world creativity and weirdness, resulting in memorable collaborations each time they team up together. On “What’s the Move,” Lil Uzi Vert settles on a mesmerizing, wave-like flow that possesses all the unbridled joy and smoothness of a dolphin slicing through the open ocean. Plus, “Drip, drip, no shoestring my sneaker, won’t trip,” is an incredible opening bar.

2. “Extendo,” Young Nudy featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Album: Sli’merre

Release Date: May 1, 2019



No instrumental is too weird for Lil Uzi Vert, not even one that places horror-movie strings and sparse piano keys over a backbone of hi-hats and rumbling 808s. Uzi feels strangely at home inside of the Pi’erre Bourne-produced soundscape, turning in his longest verse on this list. Both his creativity and his sense of humor shine through across his performance (“Doo-doo-doo-doo at your kinfolk / I could bend you back like it’s limbo”), and he tells a hater’s colon to fuck off. What’s not to love?

1. “Shoota,” Playboi Carti featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Album: Die Lit

Release Date: May 11, 2018

Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti’s “Shoota” is a museum-worthy, minimalistic work of art. Nothing about the song resembles any sort of traditional song structure, and it’s beautiful. With the grace of a soaring eagle, Uzi floats atop a bed of synths, morphing his own pockets, rhythms, and melodies out of thin air. He gains momentum as he pushes forward into the song, using his verse to build up an intangible tension within the chest of the listener until the beat finally drops upon Playboi Carti’s spirited arrival. It’s simply amazing.