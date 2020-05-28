Producer TM88’s Guide to Creating Through a Pandemic

“You gotta treat life normal, just to stay sane, because I was going kinda crazy at first.”

A GRAMMY-nominated producer and the cofounder of beloved hip-hop production collective 808 Mafia, TM88 has unbounded creative energy.

Even in the face of COVID-19, the producer with credits for Drake, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Gunna, and more has been keeping busy. TM88, 33, splits his time nicely between exercising, making beats, reading, and, of course, video games.

“You’re only one person, and you can only control your outcome,” TM88 tells me enthusiastically.

He’s at a place in his career where he’s done being a people-pleaser and is focused on himself and his production team, CrAsH Dummy.

Live from quarantine, TM88 calls me up to discuss creating through a pandemic and battling his COVID-19 anxiety.

