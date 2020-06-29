For Pride Month, we spoke with five Audiomack artists to find out what, exactly, pride means in 2020.

Photos Credits: Cam Kirk (Kodie Shane), Hypemari (Zilo), Grand Spanier (Dua Saleh), Brad Hebert (Big Freedia), Quil Lemons (Young M.A)

The first pride was a riot.

As this sharp piece of history from Inverse puts it: “On June 28, 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a meeting place for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers. When they demanded to do sex verification checks on trans women, a spontaneous protest broke out, and at the forefront of those protests were trans women of color like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera. Pride itself owes its very existence to a riot, and it took radical acts of change to just start the conversation about LGBTQ+ issues in America, a conversation that continues to this day.”

The year is now 2020, and we are witnessing yet another series of uprisings in the fight for civil rights. What does it mean to be proud during these times, when it feels like we are in the midst of progress coupled with history woefully repeating itself?

For Pride Month, we spoke with five Audiomack artists—the legendary Big Freedia of New Orleans, New York’s Young M.A, Minneapolis’ Dua Saleh, Atlanta’s Kodie Shane, and London's Zilo—to find out what, exactly, pride means in 2020.

Head over to Audiomack World to read the full piece. No account or login necessary.