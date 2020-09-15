Today we announce an exclusive partnership with preeminent artist-first music streaming platform Audiomack.

As part of this newly minted collaboration, Audiomack World—the original content arm of the platform—is absorbing DJBooth’s editorial operations. Exclusive interviews, discovery content, and artist education articles will feature on the Audiomack World website with full-length syndication and social media amplification on DJBooth.

In marrying artist discovery with editorial content on Audiomack, fans will be able to read the stories behind the artists and music they discover in real-time on the Audiomack app, fostering a deeper relationship between artists and listeners. Creators will have free access to all educational features, including interviews with industry leaders and creative professionals.

On the alliance, Co-Founder and CMO David Ponte said, “We are thrilled to begin this partnership with DJBooth since we both have the same mission: to move music forward. DJBooth has a proven track record of both breaking and educating rising artists through compelling editorial and video content, including the longstanding video freestyle series Bless The Booth. They’ve built a passionate audience of artists, fans, industry insiders, and tastemakers, all of whom will benefit from this partnership.”

Brian “Z” Zisook, the Editor-in-Chief of DJBooth, and the Co-Founder and VP of Content Operations and Artist Services of Audiomack, agreed: “Our mission at DJBooth is to create original editorial content centered on artist discovery and education, which is why our new strategic partnership with Audiomack is such a great fit. We are excited to commission writing talent across all genres and promise to remain dedicated to spotlighting independent and upcoming talent.”

Donna-Claire Chesman will serve as Editorial Director at Audiomack following her role as Managing Editor at DJBooth. Brendan Varan has been elevated from Editorial Director to VP, Content Strategy (US).

Together, Audiomack and DJBooth are moving music forward.