“The music industry is full of tech enthusiasts like me who are working towards bringing the best solutions and the best music to fans.”

Photo Credit: BPM Supreme

Born and based in San Diego, California, Angel “AROCK” Castillo has taken his 21 years of music industry experience and developed it into a business putting creativity first. The 33-year-old artist and mogul is the creator of BPM Supreme, a trusted partner to more than 100 record labels, “where DJs can discover new music and find everything they need in one place.” Meaning, if you have a passion for DJing, BPM Supreme is center for new releases, exclusive remixes, classic tracks, clean versions, and songs from a wide variety of genres.

To remain artist-friendly and expand the business, AROCK recently launched BPM Create, the latest arm of the BPM Supreme business. This sample library is meant “for producers of all skill levels, as well as DJs who want to get into music production or creative DJing and remixes.”

“We launched the new platform [in August] with more than 100,000 sounds available to download, plus we also have partnered with industry-leading sound designers and labels,” AROCK continues. “The service offers a few inexpensive and convenient subscription options, so it’s easy for anyone to get started.”

While BPM Create is not the only sample library in existence, the attention to detail and AROCK’s focus on making sure only the best, most premium sounds make the library set the company apart.

“Of course there are other great sample libraries out there, but I feel like what makes us stand apart is not only the quality of the content and platform usability but also our passion for merging technology and music,” AROCK explains towards the end of our chat.

His legacy—as he views it—is one of helping musicians of all skill levels and types to be heard by the masses. With the launch of BPM Create, and the continued growth of BPM Supreme, AROCK is ever-closer to his goal.

Photo Credit: BPM Supreme

DJBooth: What ignited your passion for music and DJing?

Angel “AROCK” Castillo: I got into DJing at around 12 years old. I remember the moment I knew I wanted to be a DJ pretty vividly. It was at a school dance, and I was watching the way the DJ moved the room and the people. I felt like that was a unique power to have, and I was intrigued by it. At that point, I was lucky enough to have DJ gear gifted to me by my father, and I started diving in, learning everything I could. It wasn’t until later on that I started working for a local record pool in San Diego. At that time, a record pool was essentially a club where you would pay per month for a stack of vinyl records.

I was learning a lot and quickly began to make friends with the older and more established DJs in the city. I then went on to work a few jobs in San Diego radio and learned more and more about the business side of music. It’s crazy because even though I don’t DJ anymore, my heart is still in it. I feel blessed that I was able to turn my love for the culture into a business. It’s amazing to see how far DJing has taken me.

Let’s talk about BPM Supreme. What differentiates you guys from other companies in the same arena?

When I created BPM Supreme, I wanted to create a website where DJs can discover new music and find everything they need in one place. Over time, labels, artists, managers, and others began providing the music so that it would be promoted directly to the DJs, who are essentially the influencers and tastemakers. I’d say the size of our music library makes us stand out. We have one of the largest selections of DJ-ready music available. And we’re a trusted partner to more than 100 record labels. I don’t think many of our competitors can say that.

Another thing that helps us stand out is the variety. We have a vast audience of mobile DJs, like wedding and corporate event DJs, and they love the variety our service has. Whether it’s classics you need, clean versions for a family event, or whatever style genre, you’re likely to find it on BPM Supreme.

How is the platform advancing DJing via technology?

We’re always adding new features to the BPM Supreme platform, always looking at new trends in technology, AI, design, all of that. It’s really important to us that the platform is not only user-friendly but also helps the DJ community do their job more efficiently. Our mobile app is really what changed the game, I think, with regard to technology and DJing. The mobile app became a new way for busy DJs to find music on the go and add to their “crate” to download later. There are even custom playlists, so you can essentially create a set list on the road and be ready to get on stage.

How important is developing tech to the music scene?

For me, music and technology have always been running alongside one another. When I first started DJing, it wasn’t long after that digital DJing began to hit the scene. I knew even back then if you don’t jump in, you’ll get left behind. That’s how a lot of industries are with technology, and I don’t think music is any different. There’s always going to be a fresh new sound created with the most advanced new equipment coming out of top of the line new speakers. The music industry is full of tech enthusiasts like me who are working towards bringing the best solutions and the best music to fans.

Pivoting to BPM Create, walk me through the service.

BPM Create is the newest expansion of the BPM Supreme brand. It’s an online sample library for producers of all skill levels, as well as DJs who want to get into music production or creative DJing and remixes. We launched the new platform [in August] with more than 100,000 sounds available to download, plus we also have partnered with industry-leading sound designers and labels. The service offers a few inexpensive and convenient subscription options, so it’s easy for anyone to get started.

Photo Credit: BPM Supreme

How is BPM Create revolutionizing sampling and producing?

Well, for starters, only the best sounds make it on BPM Create, and that includes exclusive premium sounds made by our in-house label, which we would put up against any other label. Also, our director of sound design has been in the industry for decades and has worked with some of the most well-known companies in the market. With his experience, we have an opportunity to learn from what other companies have done and take BPM Create to that next level. Plus, the platform’s state-of-the-art search functionality, coupled with access to thousands of samples and MIDI files, allows for the greatest creative possibilities.

How does BPM Create look to improve the current sampling market?

Of course, there are other great sample libraries out there. Still, I feel like what makes us stand apart is not only the quality of the content and platform usability but also our passion for merging technology and music. We are always looking for ways to improve functionality and add more useful features. We want to build on our successes and continuously evolve the platforms. Ultimately, our goal is for producers and DJs to use BPM’s platforms daily. We want to be a go-to resource for building a successful music career.

How will BPM Create help upcoming artists and producers?

BPM Create is designed for artists and producers of all skill levels. The platform is super easy to use, packs are organized in a way that makes it effortless to find inspiration, and members know that the sounds they are getting are high quality. They are designed to become hit tracks. Over the years, we’ve built trust in the industry with DJs and up-and-coming talent through BPM Supreme. With BPM Create, we’re looking to shift that focus to the producer community and help them create music and make their dreams come true.

What legacy do you hope to leave behind with your brand?

The BPM Supreme brand is growing, and we have big plans for expanding our services even more in the near future. Trust me when I say we are a company to watch. I also just recently trademarked the name “AROCK.” I have nothing but high hopes for the future and know by the time I am finished, that trademark will mean something big! I am so proud to be advancing the culture with technology, innovation, and creative freedom for music makers. We want to build them up and be a support system. I think that’s going to be the legacy: Helping DJs, producers, musicians, and the music community to create music, play music, succeed in their careers, and, most of all, be heard.

Keep up with AROCK on Audiomack, Facebook, and Instagram.