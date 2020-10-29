10 Best Rap & R&B Songs from Britain: October 2020

Berna, Iman Lake, Tobi Adey, and more make up the best rap and R&B songs from the UK in October 2020.

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of Britain is a monthly column highlighting the best new songs from rising UK artists on Audiomack. Listen to and favorite our UK RAP and UK R&B playlists, which include these selections and more.

Golden Boy Muj — “Militaire”

Paris-born, London-raised Golden Boy Muj vaunts his bilingualism in his new UK drill effort “Militaire.” Capering effortlessly back and forth between English and French, the Croydon driller unhands rapid-fire street tales over a haunting choral sample and scurried hi-hats, merging the thriving cross-channel drill scenes into a three-minute barrage of bilateral bars.

Joey XL — “Friday Night” feat. KC Clarke

Friday enthusiasts Joey XL and KC Clarke followed up “Friday Love” with their sensuous new collaboration “Friday Night” in October. A sultry slice of R&B navigated by a sedative harp arrangement, the London doublet preaches the virtues of no-strings-attached, pre-weekend love-making anew.

Eugy — “Pull Up” feat. 24kGoldn

Eugy’s collaboration with 24kGoldn, “Pull Up,” unites London and California over a New Orleans bounce. Underpinned by a heaving bass pulse, the transatlantic twosome trade big talk, hovering over the 808 recoil in a jaunty ode to the high life. A swift and stellar follow-up to Eugy’s EP 4 Play released in September.

Tobi Adey — “I See Lightning”

Nigeria-born crooner Tobi Adey’s “I See Lightning” is a dusty alternative R&B gem centered on a vintage vocal refrain. Set off by a buoyant synth groove, imbued with nominal organ, the ambient backdrop lends a spiritual tenor to the West Londoner’s resonant strains, which shimmer for a cursory two minutes.

Genesis Elijah — “Radio” feat. Riko Dan & Grim Sickers

UK hip-hop ace Genesis Elijah extended his grime hot streak with his new single “Radio.” The Brixton-born, Watford-repping emcee-producer turns singjay for the hook, before untethering a predictably fervent verse over the 140 BPM bedlam. Riko Dan and Grim Sickers follow Gen’s lead, supplying their own robust stanzas on the eruptive Pastor Dutchie and Shapes riddim.

Rachel Foxx — “Progress” (Joss Ryan Remix) feat. Capo Lee

Hackney songstress Rachel Foxx’s RnBass single “Progress” received a UK garage makeover from producer Joss Ryan in October. Drafting in Capo Lee for the millennium throwback, Foxx’s personal growth in moving on from a loved one fits neatly to the syncopated 2-step swing, contributing more welcome nostalgia to the renewed marriage between British R&B and UKG.

Juice Menace — “No Speaking”

After releasing the best UK garage tune of 2020, “Sundown,” Cardiff’s Juice Menace proved she is equally at ease cavorting on UK drill with her new single “No Speaking.” Tackling the minatory beat with imminent threats and essential drill dogma, Juice imports sub bass skeng talk to Wales with unsparing conviction.

Berna — “Nuttin New”

East London’s Berna arrived with his debut EP, Poor Little Rich Kid, in October, underscored by the reflective “Nuttin New.” Ruminating on his struggles and the loss of his brother over emotive production, the Cape Town-born rapper negotiates the minimal riddim, celebrating his come-up with a defiant chorus.

JB Scofield — “Issa Minor”

Amsterdam-born, Leicester-based JB Scofield brings midsummer vibes to the Midlands with his latest release, “Issa Minor.” Charged by an infectious guitar riff, the Prison Break-inspired emcee nods to the Bravehearts’ “Oochie Wally” while putting his trouble behind him for the danceable flex on his opps.

Iman Lake — “Neptune”

Cross-genre artist Iman Lake turned his attention to soulful house for his latest release, “Neptune.” Propped up by a balmy 4/4 groove, the East Londoner’s rich vocal gleams off of the polished fusion of deep kicks, organ stabs, and funk bass as he proposes his willingness to adapt for the object of his desires.