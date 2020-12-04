5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

Rico Nasty, Yung Baby Tate, Heavy Steppers, YNXG K.A, and Elujay and J. Robb all have albums you need this week.

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Rico Nasty — Nightmare Vacation

A Nightmare Vacation never sounded so good. DMV rap queen Rico Nasty is one of hip-hop’s biggest personalities and most versatile talents, able to shapeshift from riot-starting punk screams to Pixy Stix pop trap like a change of outfit (which is usually also the case). Her formal debut for Atlantic features Gucci Mane, Trippie Redd, Rubi Rose, Aminé, Don Toliver, Sukihana, and ppcocaine, but this is the weird world of Rico, and everyone else is just doing their best to keep up.

Yung Baby Tate — After The Rain

“I am healthy. I am wealthy. I am rich. I am that bitch. I am gonna go get that bag and I am not gonna take your shit.” Yung Baby Tate rattles off the affirmations we need in these trying times for “I Am,” a bouncy anthem with Flo Milli and the second track to After The Rain. The Georgia rapper-singer’s new EP, out via Issa Rae’s Raedio label, is a reassuring post-storm rainbow and features 6LACK.

Heavy Steppers — HOOD TROPHIES

Heavy Steppers make the kind of music that makes you want to flip over a table. Minimal, thumping beats power SBG Kemo and Ke Millie’s aggressive but colorful raps, showcased on the Chicago duo’s eponymous breakout hit. HOOD TROPHIES, their debut project, boasts plenty of shit-talking and chest-pounding across seven tracks.

YXNG K.A — REAPER SZN

At 18 years of age, YXNG K.A is one of Philadelphia’s fastest-rising rap talents. On REAPER SZN, his second project of 2020 following May’s BABY REAPER EP, K.A croons pained lyrics through Auto-Tuned melodies, grabbing features from stylistic peers Lil Tjay, J.I the Prince of N.Y, and Lil Poppa, along with fellow Philly native SimxSantana and Bronx bruiser Don Q.

Elujay & J.Robb — GEMS IN THE CORNERSTORE

GEMS IN THE CORNERSTORE is the soulful new joint R&B album from Oakland singer, rapper and producer Elujay and Baltimore producer J.Robb. Out via Soulection and featuring Kyle Dion, Foggieraw, Zilo, Ciscero, and ROMderful, the project was made over the course of quarantine. “It started off as Zoom sessions which turned into ideas that formed into songs which then became this beautiful LP,” said Elujay on Instagram.