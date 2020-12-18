MohBad, Moelogo, KiddBlack, Sheff G, and MoneyMarr all had always you need to hear this week on Audiomack.

Sheff G — Proud of Me Now

Sheff G, Audiomack’s latest #UpNow artist, is a Brooklyn drill pioneer, even if he’s not concerned with getting the credit. Proud of Me Now, his third project of 2020, caps off a year that’s seen the Flatbush rapper (and his Winners Circle cohorts: Sleepy Hallow, Eli Fross, and producer Great John) secure a partnership with RCA Records and expand sonically, adding more melodic, acoustic elements to his drill foundations.

MohBad — LIGHT

Responsible for multiple hits this year (“Komajensun,” “Ponmo,” “KPK”), MohBad closes out 2020 with his debut project, an eight-track EP titled LIGHT. The Nigerian singer-songwriter, signed to the Marlian Music label of Naira Marley (who appears here along with Davido and Lil Kesh), tackles breezy ballads and dancefloor anthems in equal measure.

Moelogo — MYSELF

Moelogo is back with his fifth EP, his second of 2020. The British-Nigerian singer-songwriter (who has written for the likes of Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi, Adekunle Gold, and more) reflects on his fate and life’s journey in the second installment of a trilogy that started with June’s ME. MYSELF is another collection of uplifting R&B, Afropop, and hip-hop from the artist, who fuses his heritage with the incorporation of Yoruba in his lyrics and production, while Incisive and M.anifest provide guest features.

MoneyMarr — Millionaire Mindset

MoneyMarr wastes no time. His flow is explosive, barking out rhymes in controlled bursts reminiscent of fellow DMV rapper Q Da Fool. Millionaire Mindset is the 18-year-old Maryland native’s fifth full-length project, and its 14 tracks rarely surpass the two-minute mark. Brooklyn’s Rah Swish is the mixtape’s sole guest feature, while JetsonMade, Yung Lan, TNTxD, and more provide 808-heavy production.

KiddBlack — For What It’s Worth

KiddBlack, Ghanaian rapper and member of the creative powerhouse and music collective La Même Gang, returns with his long-awaited sophomore album. From the solemn introspection of “Million Dollar Baby” to the futuristic bounce of “Do My Dance,” KiddBlack tackles a varied mix of flows and beats across For What It’s Worth, which features Kelvyn Boy, Kwesi Arthur, Joey B, PsychoYP, and more.