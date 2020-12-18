5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

MohBad, Moelogo, KiddBlack, Sheff G, and MoneyMarr all had always you need to hear this week on Audiomack.
This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Sheff G — Proud of Me Now

Sheff G, Audiomack’s latest #UpNow artist, is a Brooklyn drill pioneer, even if he’s not concerned with getting the credit. Proud of Me Now, his third project of 2020, caps off a year that’s seen the Flatbush rapper (and his Winners Circle cohorts: Sleepy Hallow, Eli Fross, and producer Great John) secure a partnership with RCA Records and expand sonically, adding more melodic, acoustic elements to his drill foundations.

Read our feature interview: "Sheff G Is the Blueprint"

MohBad — LIGHT

Responsible for multiple hits this year (“Komajensun,” “Ponmo,” “KPK”), MohBad closes out 2020 with his debut project, an eight-track EP titled LIGHT. The Nigerian singer-songwriter, signed to the Marlian Music label of Naira Marley (who appears here along with Davido and Lil Kesh), tackles breezy ballads and dancefloor anthems in equal measure.

Moelogo — MYSELF

Moelogo is back with his fifth EP, his second of 2020. The British-Nigerian singer-songwriter (who has written for the likes of Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi, Adekunle Gold, and more) reflects on his fate and life’s journey in the second installment of a trilogy that started with June’s ME. MYSELF is another collection of uplifting R&B, Afropop, and hip-hop from the artist, who fuses his heritage with the incorporation of Yoruba in his lyrics and production, while Incisive and M.anifest provide guest features.

MoneyMarr — Millionaire Mindset

MoneyMarr wastes no time. His flow is explosive, barking out rhymes in controlled bursts reminiscent of fellow DMV rapper Q Da Fool. Millionaire Mindset is the 18-year-old Maryland native’s fifth full-length project, and its 14 tracks rarely surpass the two-minute mark. Brooklyn’s Rah Swish is the mixtape’s sole guest feature, while JetsonMade, Yung Lan, TNTxD, and more provide 808-heavy production.

KiddBlack — For What It’s Worth

KiddBlack, Ghanaian rapper and member of the creative powerhouse and music collective La Même Gang, returns with his long-awaited sophomore album. From the solemn introspection of “Million Dollar Baby” to the futuristic bounce of “Do My Dance,” KiddBlack tackles a varied mix of flows and beats across For What It’s Worth, which features Kelvyn Boy, Kwesi Arthur, Joey B, PsychoYP, and more.

