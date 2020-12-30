10 Songs Shaping Pop’s Future: December 2020

Pop Future is a monthly playlist and column that highlights the best new pop songs from rising artists on Audiomack.

Pop Future is a monthly column that highlights the best new pop songs from rising artists on Audiomack. Listen to and favorite the Pop Future playlist, which includes all of these selections and more. This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Lili Caseley — “Badoom (Kougan Ray Remix)”

Lili Caseley’s alluring single “Badoom” received a UK garage refix in December from producer Kougan Ray. The London-based singer-songwriter’s honeyed vocal marries perfectly with the syncopated 2-step shuffle, fashioning mellifluous pop with a Twice as Nice twist while demonstrating the enduringly metamorphic potential of the UKG remix.

Jak Bannon & Mr. Camack — “Homebound”

LA-based videographer-turned-bedroom-popster Jak Bannon’s new single “Homebound” is a nebulous slice of pop with a sooty boom bap tenor. The 21-year-old from Seattle pronounces his intention to return home over a vapory kick-snare backdrop from Mr. Camack that wafts into dreamy euphoria.

Haiva Ru — “Wildflowers”

Haiva Ru’s latest release, “Wildflowers,” is an alt-rock-anchored indie-folk tune with a ‘90s MTV luster. The Nashville native’s pillowy harmonies coast along a pensive acoustic undercurrent, lamenting missed opportunities and unspoken words while fashioning a dreamy alt-pop soundscape that warrants instant replay.

Ruby Afrika — “Na Enjoy” feat. Darassa

Ruby Afrika’s new single “Na Enjoy” is an infectious Afropop offering from the Tanzanian chanteuse. Falling head over heels on a toothsome bongo flava production, the Dar es Salaam native’s resonant vocal embodies “Na Enjoy”’s romantic fervor, which features a verse from Darassa, and reveals the prolificacy of the thriving Tanzanian pop scene.

Savannah Conley — “Surprise, Surprise”

Savannah Conley’s latest release, “Surprise, Surprise,” is an intimate slice of finespun folk-pop. The Nashville native meditates on heartache over plaintive plucking, surrendering her dolor to a wistful instrumental post-chorus climax that lingers long after its forlorn coda.

king bitch — “Make Me Something”

Philadelphia-based king bitch’s new EP, “where’d i put my time? 2,” is a selection of bedroom pop that peaks with the glistening synth-pop sounds of “Make Me Something.” Vocalist and songwriter Maddi St. John pines for new romance over the lucent marriage of airy synths and Simmons’ snares in a nostalgic nod to British New Pop.

TATUM — “My Hands”

South African songstress TATUM overcomes her fears with her new single, “My Hands.” Gently pinning her resolve to a solemn piano arrangement, “My Hands” ascends into a purposeful chorus that erupts into a fervor as the 19-year-old declares herself free of her monsters.

bloody white — “scars”

Santa Barbara-based bloody white offered up his new three-track project, some reflections - ep, in December, underscored by the hazy emo-pop confessional “scars.” The 20-year-old’s self-produced warning to flee a ruinous relationship pairs a melancholic organ with a fulsome 808 drumline in a word to the wise.

Devan — “We’re All Gonna Die Anyway”

“We’re All Gonna Die Anyway” is Devan’s call to live for today in the face of doomsday global warming. The production fashions a warm space for the Ontarian to put her priorities in perspective and express her veiled emotions for a love interest who she yearns to cozy up with before the climate apocalypse.

Love, Alexa — “#160 Fool Me Once”

Love, Alexa leaves no margin for error with her new single “#160 Fool Me Once.” The LA-based singer-songwriter’s admonition to a cheating ex that she has learned from her mistakes embraces Max Martin’s noughties R&B-pop formula, marrying vulnerability to polished percussion in a rousing ode to self-empowerment.