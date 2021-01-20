Photo Credit: Grahl Photography

A vibrant creative scene is evolving in Ghana, spearheaded by a new generation of Ghanaian youths driven by change through music, fashion, sports, and arts.

The Ghanaian youth culture renaissance fosters the spirit of can-do, tapping into Ghana’s rich heritage and culture and ensuring that the country’s art scene plays a major role in Africa and beyond. Artists like Amaarae, Kwesi Arthur, Kidi, Kelvyn Boy, Darkovibes, Asaka Boys, and more are transforming Accra’s music scene. So full of energy, it’s no secret Ghana is becoming a hotbed for creativity.

In fashion, there is a radical expression of youthfulness and willingness to take Ghana to the next level. Free The Youth, the number one streetwear brand from Ghana, has numerous partnerships with global brands and magazines. Their vision is to create a Ghanaian youth culture and street style via social media, empower African youth by breaking boundaries, and penetrate the fashion scene with African inspiration.

Ghana’s first and only skate crew, Surf Ghana, is a not-for-profit team in Accra bringing skateboarding to the youth. Skaters, surfers, and artists, who all bonded over their passion for spreading their culture to the rest of the world, are empowering each other every weekend by coming together to skate. These developments have led to the country’s first-ever skate park.

The youth empowerment movements in Ghana led to music streaming platform Audiomack’s desire to tap into the creative space here with a hands-on approach. Drawing attention to the creative arts in Ghana, outside of just music, Audiomack has also made it a point to help the community, which has blessed the world with its music and culture.

Audiomack, in collaboration with Amsterdam-based fashion label Daily Paper, wants to change the narrative in the art scene in Ghana by sponsoring this year’s annual football tournament. This annual tourney by Daily Paper is a celebration of the ongoing initiative to empower the youth and give back to the Ghanaian community by reinforcing commitment through sports. Since 2017, Daily Paper, founded by three close friends, Hussein Suleiman, Abderrahmane Trabsini, and Jefferson Osei, has been consistent in showcasing and supporting Ghanaian youths. Audiomack is no different.

For this year’s tournament, Audiomack is also funding football pitch restoration at Accra Girls Senior High School, where the tournament took place.

A music streaming and discovery platform, Audiomack is committed to Ghana outside of just music and focused on giving back to the community and culture. David Ponte, Audiomack Co-Founder & CMO, says, “We are thrilled to partner up with Daily Paper, Puma, and the Accra Girls Senior High School for this amazing event! Our mission at Audiomack is not only to move music forward but also to empower the youth so that they can continue to innovate and express their creativity on and off the pitch!”

Jefferson Osei, Co-Founder of Daily Paper, explains, “We are glad to collaborate with Audiomack, who shares in our vision to accelerate growth in the African creative industry. Giving back to the continent that inspired us to create our label has always been a dream for us, and we will continue to intensify efforts towards achieving that vision.”

“All [of] our collaborations are purposeful collaborations for community growth and youth development, so it is exciting to see Audiomack coming on board for this year’s tournament,” Osei continues. “Youth culture is part of Daily Paper’s DNA. We started the brand as a lifestyle brand and invested in empowering youth culture. Within Daily Paper’s global community, the brand has always organically built authentic relationships with the youth.”

Daily Paper partnered up with Audiomack based on the organic connection made for the love of West and South African music: Afro Alté, Afrobeats, African hip-hop, African-American Drill, and Amapiano. “This was the base of the relationship. From here on, both entities explored possibilities to invest in the Motherland,” Osei adds.

This year’s tournament took place inside the Accra Girls Senior High School and saw a great line-up of the best African creatives and athletes. Alongside Daily Paper and Audiomack, the teams included SmallGod, Eunice Beckham, La Même Gang, and members from Daily Paper, Free the Youth, Young, Melanin Unscripted, and Native Mag. Daily Paper, in collaboration with Puma, designed the kits.

In the end, Daily Paper won the cup after playing against Melanin Unscripted and Native Mag. Personalities like Vic Mensa, M.anifest, and football star Sulley Muntari hit the pitch.

Though the tournament is over, Audiomack will continue demonstrating its commitment to accelerating the creative industry by investing capital and knowledge resources into Africa’s culture and communities.

