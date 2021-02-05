Pooh Shiesty, Remy Banks, VanJess, Rayvanny, and Joeyboy all have albums you need this week on Audiomack.

Pooh Shiesty — Shiesty Season

Shiesty Season begins. Over the past year, Pooh Shiesty has established himself as Memphis’ hottest prospect and the breakout signee to Gucci Mane’s The New 1017 Records. His debut mixtape features industry veterans like Gucci, 21 Savage, and Lil Durk alongside fellow Memphis newcomers BIG30, Lil Hank, and Choppa Wop. Pooh’s unfazed drawl and steady flow are never outshined; his first full-length is a direct statement that a new rap star has emerged.

Joeboy — Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic

A leading member of the new generation of Nigerian rising pop stars, Joeboy celebrates love across his long-awaited debut album. Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic follows 2019’s breakout EP Love & Light, and “Nobody,” Joeboy’s 2020 single with DJ Neptune and the biggest song of the year to come out of Nigeria. “Working on this project was life-changing,” says Joeboy about the album. “I met a version of myself I never knew before.”

Rayvanny — Sound From Africa

Years in the making, Rayvanny’s Sound From Africa delivers on its promise. The Tanzanian singer-songwriter’s sprawling debut clocks in at an hour and 16 minutes over 23 tracks, collecting features and covering styles from across the continent and globe. Diamond Platnumz, Kizz Daniel, Zlatan, Nasty C, and many more assist in the melting pot of sounds, which collects Bongo Flava, Afropop, hip-hop, amapiano, R&B, and more.

VanJess — Homegrown

Nigerian-American sister duo VanJess—made up of Ivana and Jessica Nwokike—has carved out a lane crafting sensual R&B that pays homage to the genre’s classic periods with the electronic-tinged production that colors today’s vibrant, genre-blending soul sound. Homegrown, their second project, arrives two years after their formal debut Silk Canvas. Featuring KAYTRANADA, Jimi Tents, Phony Ppl, Garren, Devin Morrison, the nine-track project is more upscale, after-hours R&B from two minds and voices perfectly in-sync.

Remy Banks — the phantom of paradise.

Five years after the release of his debut solo project, higher., Remy Banks returns with the phantom of paradise.. The Queens rapper grabs Wiki, A-Trak, Rome Streetz, eXquire, Dreamcast, Pink Siifu, and Maxo for the 11-track mixtape, which finds him reinvigorated with a passion for rap music, taking aim at cowards softer than overcooked pasta and dreaming of recognition from rap legends.

