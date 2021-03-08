Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Only The Family — Lil Durk Presents: Loyal Bros

The past year for Only The Family has seen incredible highs and tragic lows. The label founded by Chicago rap star Lil Durk has been thrust into the spotlight behind the success of Durk and the late King Von, only to see the latter lose his life in a violent altercation in November. Loyal Bros, a sprawling new compilation, shines a light on Booka600, Memo600, Timo, DoodieLo, THF Zoo, and more, along with new and posthumous verses from Durk and Von, respectively.

Molly Brazy — Pink Molly

Detroit’s Molly Brazy raps cold-blooded threats with a matter-of-fact nonchalance like there should be no question regarding her authority in any situation. Pink Molly finds the 22-year-old tackling frenetic Detroit beats, hypnotic vibes, club-ready sex anthems, and more, her kinetic flow and unbothered charisma tying everything together.

Niniola — 6th Heaven

Niniola may be the Queen of Afro House, but she might also be the Queen of Slow Jams. 6th Heaven, the Nigerian singer’s new EP, trades bright, four-on-the-floor rhythms for sultry, soulful R&B. Across five soulful tracks primed for late-night bedroom hours, Niniola puts her powerhouse vocals on display over lush production with the depth of a live performance.

JAHMED — ARMANI

Nearly a year after his debut project, THEBOOFMOBILE, JAHMED returns with a nine-track follow-up ARMANI. The new EP features more tight raps and bouncy, energetic beats for the Pomona, CA native, along with narration from Suga Free and a guest verse from Freddie Gibbs. “ARMANI is a world,” said JAHMED in a statement regarding the project. “ARMANI is love. ARMANI is betrayal. ARMANI is resentment. ARMANI is the current state of the world, how it made me feel, and how I overcame it. ARMANI is defeating self-doubt. ARMANI is a process towards gaining clarity. ARMANI is family. ARMANI is finding yourself. ARMANI is redemption.

Al-Doms — New Dream

Virginia rap is defined by the success of its wholly original icons—Missy Elliott and Timbaland, Clipse and the Neptunes. Despite this past acclaim and the state’s position as a gateway to the North and the South, the region has struggled to produce any meaningful national buzz or bona fide rap stars over the last decade-plus. Al-Doms looks to change that, and the Norfolk rapper’s latest project is his most defined statement yet. New Dream is slick as it is smart, marked by Doms’ nasally voice, nimble flows, and ability to craft a cohesive but unique body of work.