Photo Credit: Audiomack

Introducing Audiomack World, a new destination for music fans and creators, showcasing original content from around the globe. Stream the music you love, and discover the world surrounding the music—all in the Audiomack app.

“Audiomack World bridges the gap between artists and listeners,” says Brendan Varan, Audiomack VP of Content Strategy (US). “We’re able to provide fans and creators with exclusive stories, advice, and entertainment they won’t get anywhere else, all in the same place.”

Audiomack World features editorial content and series covering what you need to hear (and know) on Audiomack: breaking artists, must-hear music, and rising scenes across a range of genres from around the globe, including hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeats, Latin, dancehall, reggae, pop, electronic, rock, and much more.

María Isabel, an Audiomack user and renowned singer-songwriter, adds: “Being able to tell my story through editorial in the same place my music is available for streaming is incredible. I get to connect with my fans on another level while they listen to my music, and new fans get introduced into my world.”

To read all of the latest content on Audiomack World, for free, download the Audiomack app. Below, you will find headlines from launch week.

Monday, March 22, 2021

A Eulogy for Ketchy the Great, by Jeff Weiss

Afrobeats Golden Boy Terri Wants You to Smile More, by Nasir Ahmed Achile

Kelly Rowland Found Her Tempo, by D'Shonda Brown

Sean Paul Is Happy to Still Be Here, by Dylan Green