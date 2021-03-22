Music Streaming & Discovery Platform Audiomack Officially Launches World

Audiomack World is the future of music discovery.
Author:
Publish date:
am-world-djb-16x9-1

Introducing Audiomack World, a new destination for music fans and creators, showcasing original content from around the globe. Stream the music you love, and discover the world surrounding the music—all in the Audiomack app.

“Audiomack World bridges the gap between artists and listeners,” says Brendan Varan, Audiomack VP of Content Strategy (US). “We’re able to provide fans and creators with exclusive stories, advice, and entertainment they won’t get anywhere else, all in the same place.”

Audiomack World features editorial content and series covering what you need to hear (and know) on Audiomack: breaking artists, must-hear music, and rising scenes across a range of genres from around the globe, including hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeats, Latin, dancehall, reggae, pop, electronic, rock, and much more.

María Isabel, an Audiomack user and renowned singer-songwriter, adds: “Being able to tell my story through editorial in the same place my music is available for streaming is incredible. I get to connect with my fans on another level while they listen to my music, and new fans get introduced into my world.”

To read all of the latest content on Audiomack World, for free, download the Audiomack app. Below, you will find headlines from launch week.

Monday, March 22, 2021

A Eulogy for Ketchy the Great, by Jeff Weiss 
Afrobeats Golden Boy Terri Wants You to Smile More, by Nasir Ahmed Achile
Kelly Rowland Found Her Tempo, by D'Shonda Brown
Sean Paul Is Happy to Still Be Here, by Dylan Green

Related

amxdjb-1920x1080
News

Audiomack Announces Partnership with DJBooth

Together, Audiomack and DJBooth are moving music forward.

Leaders of the New Cool, Audiomack, SXSW, 2019
Opinion

A Who’s Who of Audiomack’s Leaders of the New Cool Showcase

Let’s get familiar with the Leaders of the New Cool artists, shall we?

sainvil-horiz
Interviews

Let Sainvil Guide You Through This “Mad Bad World”: Interview

Sainvil breaks down the making of his new EP, ‘2020 Was Hijacked,’ for Audiomack.

healy-horiz
Interviews

Healy’s Musical World Has Fallen Into Place: Interview

The Memphis native deals in tenderness and electronic inflections with an added hip-hop flavor.

Soccer_Banner1
Opinion

Audiomack Collaborates with Daily Paper for Youth Empowerment

For Audiomack, collaborations are always bigger than music.

caleb-giles-horiz
Interviews

New York Rapper Caleb Giles Is Meditating While the World Burns: Interview

Caleb Giles speaks with Audiomack about his 2020 project, ‘Meditations.’

drumma-boy-1
Interviews

Drumma Boy Is Matching His Music With His Mission: Interview

Veteran producer Drumma Boy talks about his new single, “Burn,” and matching his music with his mission.

alpha-p-horiz
Interviews

Alpha P, From Benin to the World: Interview

Journeying from Benin to Lagos, hitmaker Alpha P speaks with Audiomack about his career thus far.