5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

Bankroll Freddie, Quelly Woo, BIGBABYGUCCI, Traptize Ky, and Katuchat all have albums you need this week on Audiomack.
This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Bankroll Freddie — Big Bank

Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie signed to Quality Control in 2019 off the strength of a viral freestyle, parlaying that success into a major-label Motown deal this year. His second album Big Bank follows his 2020 debut From Trap to Rap and features a mix of veteran and rising Southern rap notables: Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Young Dolph, PnB Rock, Young Scooter, and EST Gee.

Quelly Woo — Tactical Pressure

With a ghoulish rasp cut from the same Canarsie cloth as the late Pop Smoke, Quelly Woo seems well-positioned in the Brooklyn drill scene as an Amiri-draped reaper of sorts. Tactical Pressure, Quelly’s debut EP, led by singles “Bacc Out” and “PAIN Into PASSION,” is full of eerie, low-key anthems for the after hours.

BIGBABYGUCCI — Assume the Worst

BIGBABYGUCCI releases music in a consistent drip—over the past couple of years, he’s rarely gone more than a few weeks without dropping off a new song or project—and Assume the Worst is some of his best work to date. For his “6th studio project,” the Charlotte, North Carolina rapper flits between highs (making money, drug use) and lows (depression, drug use) across seven bouncy, melodic tracks.

Read more about BIGBABYGUCCI in our July 2020 installment of “10 Rappers You Should Know Right Now.”

Traptize Ky — A Different Me 2

Hailing from Richmond, Virginia, and gaining a regional buzz with his 2020 single “All Whites,” Traptize Ky has an energized flow that sounds at home over a wide range of production styles. A set of mostly high-aggression bangers led by standouts “No Hook” and “KyFu,” his new mixtape A Different Me 2 is balanced with more heartfelt moments like the Auto-Tuned croons of “Red Light” and confessional soul-bearing of “Hope.”

Katuchat — Still Life

French producer Katuchat has released his debut album, Still Life. Released via Paris-based indie label Roche Musique, the 10-track release features Chester Watson, LIA, and Sølv. Katuchet’s ambient electronic music is layered and intricately constructed but full of feeling—it’s no surprise Arca, Vegyn, SOPHIE, and Boards of Canada are listed as influences.

