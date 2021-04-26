5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

Lil Yachty, Wacotron, Lord Apex, Topaz Jones, DijahSB all have albums you need this week on Audiomack.
Author:
Publish date:
am-world-roundup-5albums-16x9

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Lil Yachty — Michigan Boy Boat

Find someone who loves you like Yachty loves Michigan. For the last few years, the Atlanta eccentric has been embedding himself in the MI rap underground, churning out breathless verses over hectic beats with the best of Detroit and Flint. Michigan Boy Boat is a full-length spotlight on a talented but under-appreciated scene from a major-label star, a move that should be applauded even if it weren’t this fun and full of quotable punchlines. An all-star MI list—Tee Grizzley, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, Babyface Ray, Rio Da Yung OG, YN Jay, Baby Smoove, Veeze, RMC Mike, BabyTron, Louie Ray, Krispy Life Kidd, and Slap Savage—provides features, along with Swae Lee.

Wacotron — Smokin Texas

Wacotron’s voice is cut with grit and shaped by a thick Southern drawl. Overtop booming 808s, his laid-back charisma commands attention. Smokin Texas is the Waco rapper’s debut mixtape, released via Pick Six Records (home to fellow buzzing talent Morray) and 808 MafiaSouthside—along with marshmello, CuBeatz, and more—provides a backdrop of mechanical, bluesy trap beats, while G Herbo provides the sole guest feature on single “Umbrella.”

Lord Apex — Smoke Sessions 3

More of a stoner than a rap star.” Meditative UK rapper Lord Apex drops off a 4/20 gift: the third installment in his Smoke Sessions trilogy, released two years after its predecessor. True to its name, the 14-track project is a warm hug of laid-back raps from the London rapper and friends like Smoke DZA and Wiki over soulful lo-fi loops and jazzy beats.

Read our feature interview “Lord Apex Is East London’s Meditative Rap Swordsmith.”

Topaz Jones — Don't Go Tellin’ Your Momma

It’s been five long years since Arcade, Topaz Jones’ breakthrough project released in the wake of his viral single “Tropicana.” Since then, the New Jersey artist has remained mostly quiet aside from a set of 2018 singles, redefining his identity as an artist and working on a follow-up album. Paired with a Sundance-winning short film, Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma is well worth the wait, a vibrant mix of hip-hop and funk that examines the experience of a young Black man in America.

DijahSB — Head Above The Waters

Toronto rapper DijahSB thrives in honesty and vulnerability. Head Above The Waters, their new project, follows last summer’s debut 2020 The Album and the November EP Girls Give Me Anxiety, putting resilience and casual coolness at the forefront. Cheap Limousine and Harrison handle production and provide a bright, groovy backdrop of jazzy and electronic hip-hop beats.

Read our feature interview “DijahSB Turns Struggle Into Feel-Good Bounce.”

Related

top5_2_1120
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

Megan Thee Stallion, Jeezy, YSN Flow and Iceberg, Lil Eazzyy, and Omah Lay all have albums you need this week.

am-world-top5-16x9
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

Bankroll Freddie, Quelly Woo, BIGBABYGUCCI, Traptize Ky, and Katuchat all have albums you need this week on Audiomack.

top5-124
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

Rico Nasty, Yung Baby Tate, Heavy Steppers, YNXG K.A, and Elujay and J. Robb all have albums you need this week.

a-2-5
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear on Audiomack: February 5, 2021

Pooh Shiesty, Remy Banks, VanJess, Rayvanny, and Joeyboy all have albums you need this week on Audiomack.

top5--1-
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear on Audiomack: February 12, 2021

Babyface Ray, Chris Crack, CKay, Kranium, and more have albums you need this week on Audiomack.

top5-12-18
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear on Audiomack: December 18

MohBad, Moelogo, KiddBlack, Sheff G, and MoneyMarr all had always you need to hear this week on Audiomack.

top-5-1
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear on Audiomack: March 15, 2021

CHIKA, Central Cee, 6 Dogs, Lancey Foux, and Kalan.frfr all have albums you need this week on Audiomack.

top5_15
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear on Audiomack: January 15, 2021

Nyck Caution, BlackDoe, Healy, G Perico, and Asiahn all have albums you need this week.