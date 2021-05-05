10 Best New Pop Songs Released In April

Photo Credit: Audiomack

Pop Future is a monthly column that highlights the best new pop songs from rising artists on Audiomack. Listen to and favorite the Pop Future playlist, which includes all of these selections and more. This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

RÜDE CÅT — “Brown Liquor”

RÜDE CÅT indulges in Brill Building sonics for his new pop-soul single “Brown Liquor.” A shimmering collage of ‘50s pop and ‘60s R&B, the Queens, New York singer-composer fuses his raspy falsetto to a polished swell of handclaps and harmonies, reimagining Neil Sedaka’s “Oh! Carol” with a tortured soul.

ILUKA — “Mess” feat. Lime Cordiale

Sydney-based singer ILUKA teams up with Lime Cordiale’s Louis Leimbach for her new single “Mess,” a pop ode to heartache-induced weekend debauchery. The Australians unite in ‘50s progression, rueing their lost love in an infectious refrain that bursts forth with a rousing choral crescendo.

Sanni — “Why?”

Sanni leans on Santana for the Latin pop-informed “Why?,” a standout from his new full-length, If You Don’t Understand It’s Ok. The silver-toned Houston native breathes new life into the time-honored “Maria, Maria” riff, pinning his hearty inflections to a radiant tale of wild thoughts and fleeting lust.

papichuloteej — “Boyfriend”

papichuloteej is still aiming to do better in love with his new single “Boyfriend,” an irresistible indie-pop follow-up to his 2020 Homecoming EP. Buoyed by a luminous electric riff, the Las Vegas native laments being the other man in a love triangle, reasoning his romantic attention with a winsome chorus that urges repeat listens.

ZEBRA 93 — “Velero”

Pop-funk quartet ZEBRA 93’s new single “Velero” is a glistening slice of post-disco synth-pop from Santiago, Chile. Vocalist Julia Grisenti’s dulcet vocal steers “Velero” through a dreamy sweep of Minimoog synths and funk bass, which create a cultured backdrop for Grisenti’s cosmic melodies to take wings.

Maddie Jay — “Excuses”

Factoid research, social media, and hand doodles are just some of Maddie Jay’s “Excuses” for her procrastination. The Los Angeles native’s endearing self-deprecation covers the tape-hiss interflow of breezy synths and overcast drums to fashion a fetching bedroom pop jam for all seasons.

The Crab Apples — “System Overload”

The Crab Apples’ “System Overload” flips Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” into a similarly dispirited yet danceable ode to expired romance. The three-piece outfit from Madrid—who perform in Spanish and English—lament faded feelings and foreseeable breakup in dance-rock throwback from their ironically titled album, CRAP.

morgxn — “PORCELAIN”

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter morgxn’s new single “PORCELAIN” is a stirring power-pop ode to perseverance. Setting his anxieties aside, to a rumbling marriage of kicks, keys, and handclaps, morgxn extends his rich vocal into a multi-tracked chorus that espouses self-renewal.

benny mayne — “Sun in My Eyes”

Toronto’s benny mayne turns up the summertime vibes with his indie-pop single “Sun in My Eyes.” The singer and songwriter to the stars harmonizes over a rosy jangle, chewing over his self-deception in a romantic relationship and refurbishing it as a sunlit tale of perseverance.

YaSi — “a troubled mind”

YaSi shared her new EP, coexist with chaos, in April, led by the distorted alt-pop banger “a troubled mind.” Shifting through an expanse of thumping percussion, the Denver native imparts her duress to the driving production, warbling rich warnings to herself in a masterful blend of hip-hop and psychedelic pop.