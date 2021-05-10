Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Toosii — Thank You For Believing

Toosii is forging his own path. Audiomack’s latest #UpNow artist drops off Thank You For Believing, his fifth project and third full-length in the last 14 months. Toosii’s raspy croon and sung-rap flow tug at emotions even when he’s not spinning lyrics about love and heartache. Led by singles “what it cost” and “back together,” TYFB’s 13 tracks further refine his melodic style, while DaBaby, Latto, and Key Glock provide guest features.

Lil Poppa — Blessed, I Guess

Since the 2018 release of his breakout song “Purple Hearts,” Lil Poppa has been one of Florida’s most underrated artists, racking up millions of streams from a dedicated fanbase and immortalizing his pained street blues across three projects. Blessed, I Guess, the Jacksonville rapper’s official debut, features Toosii and Seddy Hendrinx.

ALLBLACK — TY4FWM

Oakland’s ALLBLACK has been one of California’s most colorful and consistent rappers over the last five years. Even set against outsized personalities like E-40, Guapdad 4000, Sada Baby, Vince Staples, Drakeo The Ruler, he remains a gravitational force, sliding across bouncy West Coast beats with punchlines and vignettes that balance the profane with the hilarious. TY4FWM, named after his trademark gracious motto—“Thank You 4 Fucking Wit Me”—feels like a true big-deal debut from the Play Runners pimp.

Ape Drums — Soundboy

Ape Drums has been a rising presence at the intersection of electronic and dancehall for the better part of the last decade, polishing his genre-blending style and eventually replacing Jillionaire as the newest member of the DJ-producer trio Major Lazer in 2019. Soundboy, his new solo EP released via Mad Decent, covers a lot of ground in just four tracks, bridging Jamaica, Ape Drums’ current home of Miami, and his native Houston together by way of collaborators—BEAM, Silent Addy, Projexx, Toian, 28thCenturyMan—and dancehall-trap fusion.

Iceage — Seek Shelter

Over the last decade, Iceage has blossomed from punk’s young “saviors” to a Rock Band with grand ambitions, their scope extending beyond 90-second sprints of blunt noise into glamorous maximalism. Still, the Danish group’s fifth album is their biggest shift yet, and it sounds big. Anthems build and crescendo in glorious fashion. Seek Shelter is not pretty—love kills slowly and limp-wristed gods are in power—but it delivers transcendence.