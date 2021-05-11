The Best New Lo-Fi Rap Songs This Week

Le'mon Driver, Southpaw Swade, Mo Anando and Chillhop Music, and Rosebudd all had the best lo-fi rap of the week on Audiomack.
Author:
Publish date:
am-lofi-SnackPack-16x9

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Lo-fi rap embraces imperfection. Artists and producers utilize unmixed vocals, distorted drums, and tape hiss for their practical and aesthetic beauty. From RZA and Dilla to Earl Sweatshirt and Roc Marciano, the lo-fi scene is as rewarding and overwhelming a subgenre as any currently existing in rap. The Lo-Fi Rap Snack Pack is a weekly column where we highlight four songs across the lo-fi spectrum. Listen to the Lo-Fi Snack Pack playlist for these selections and more.

Le’mon Driver — “Study Night”

It’s safe to say we’re all familiar with the “lo-fi beats to study to” curation aesthetic, but it’s rare for the beats themselves to draw direct attention to it. Producer Le’mon Driver throws his hat in the ring with the aptly titled “Study Night,” a shuffling beat composed of light keyboards and shapeshifting drums. It’s hard not to imagine a late afternoon with rain pattering on the window, a half-eaten bag of snacks, and a laptop with a blank document tormenting you. At least the vibes are right.

Southpaw Swade — “Me Lord!”

A good gospel sample can propel any song to incredible heights. Just ask Chicago-based producer Southpaw Swade, who infuses “Me Lord!”—a standout single from his latest project SwadeOnTheTrack (A Beat Tape)with a heaping dollop of soul. The track opens with a choir belting out praises before the sample is chopped and spread out across thumping drum breaks. “Me Lord!” strikes with the force of a lightning bolt, almost as if it were an edict delivered from on high.

Mo Anando x Chillhop Music — “Chrome & Tar”

Netherlands-based producer Mo Anando’s music pulses with urgency and weight. On “Chrome & Tar,” a single from the Chillhop Music compilation Chillhop Timezones vol. 2 - Nostalgia, Anando brings life to two materials typically found in the construction of cities. The drums, bass, and bells pop like wet tar and gravel on a hot summer day while the humming synths and keyboards in the song’s background gleam like window frames caught in a blast of sunshine. With only a handful of instruments, “Chrome & Tar” becomes its own little world.

Rosebudd — “Bags At Random”

If producer Rosebudd had it her way, getting money would be a relaxing affair. At least that’s what her latest single, “Bags At Random,” would have you believe. The beat saunters and swings at a slow pace, backed by soft drums and wailing tones that create a low-key call to arms. If the paper chase is something we’re all irrevocably attached to, it might as well be soundtracked by music imbued with a little swing.

Please consider donating to these various racial justice organizations or The Okra Project, an organization dedicated to helping feed Black trans youth.

Related

am-world-SnackPack-16x9-53
Opinion

Lo-Fi Rap Snack Pack: JIREH, Capt Pigment, Trck, & aakiins

JIREH, Capt Pigment, Trck, and aakiins had the best lo-fi rap of the week on Audiomack.

am-world-SnackPack-16x9-426
Opinion

Lo-Fi Rap Snack Pack: BROCKHAMPTON & JPEGMAFIA, Kenny Mason & Freddie Gibbs, SwuM & Haasan Barclay

BROCKHAMPTON & JPEGMAFIA, Kenny Mason & Freddie Gibbs, SwuM, and Haasan Barclay all had the best lo-fi rap of the week on Audiomack.

am-world-SnackPack-4-12-16x9
Opinion

Lo-Fi Rap Snack Pack: bars, Masongo Ogora, Sebastian Kamae & Nosy Beats, & C Y G N

bars, Masongo Ogora, Sebastian Kamae & Nosy Beats, and C Y G N all had the best lo-fi rap of the week on Audiomack.

am-world-SnackPack-16x9--1-
Opinion

Lo-Fi Rap Snack Pack: Homebody Sandman & Iman Omari, NIA, dionisie & Tecknowledgy

Homebody Sandman and Iman Omari, NIA, dionisie, and Tecknowledgy all have the best lo-fi rap of the week on Audiomack.

am-world-SnackPack-1-16x9
Opinion

Lo-Fi Rap Snack Pack: Westside Gunn, Armand Hammer and The Alchemist, Danny Watts & WHEARDS

Westside Gunn, Armand Hammer and The Alchemist, Danny Watts, and WHEARDS all had the best lo-fi rap of the week on Audiomack.

am-world-SnackPack-16x9-1
Opinion

Lo-Fi Rap Snack Pack: Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin, OG Spliff, Drew Dave, & kingasmr

Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin, OG Spliff, Drew Dave, and kingasmr have the best lo-fi hip-hop of the week on Audiomack.

tues_snackpack
Opinion

Lo-Fi Rap Snack Pack: redveil, Le’mon Driver, JIREH, jüle

redveil, Le’mon Driver, JIREH, jüle have the best lo-fi hip-hop of the week.

lofi-snack-pack-week-51
Opinion

Lo-Fi Rap Snack Pack: Rx Papi, HenryDaher, Black° Adam & OG Moose

Rx Papi, HenryDaher, Black° Adam, and OG Moose make up the best lo-fi rap on Audiomack this week.