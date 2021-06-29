The Best New Lo-Fi Rap Songs This Week

Tyler, The Creator, payforluv, Purrple Cat, and Snoozegod all had the best lo-fi rap of the week on Audiomack.
Author:
Publish date:
am-world-SnackPack-16x9

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Lo-fi rap embraces imperfection. Artists and producers utilize unmixed vocals, distorted drums, and tape hiss for their practical and aesthetic beauty. From RZA and Dilla to Earl Sweatshirt and Roc Marciano, the lo-fi scene is as rewarding and overwhelming a subgenre as any currently existing in rap. Welcome to the Lo-Fi Rap Snack Pack, a weekly column highlighting four songs across the lo-fi spectrum. Listen to the Lo-Fi Snack Pack playlist for these selections and more.

Tyler, The Creator — “LUMBERJACK”

Tyler, The Creator is back in mixtape mode. Much of his latest album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, is back-to-basics rap shit with a slight Tyler twist, and the lead single “LUMBERJACK” is a perfect example. Over bludgeoning drums and distorted synth stabs, Tyler channels the same energy from his pre-album loose singles into boasts about selling out Madison Square Garden, winning his first GRAMMY Award, and the infamous blowback to having Drake as the surprise headliner at his Camp Flog Gnaw festival in 2019.

payforluv — “eddie murphy”

New Orleans-via-Minneapolis rapper-producer payforluv values concision. On “eddie murphy,” a standout single from his latest project, if the lord wills it, luv condenses years of fights in high school, romantic trysts, and a new interview opportunity into just under a minute of soulful rapping. The self-produced beat, a jittery vocal sample over chopped drums, gives dimension and weight to luv’s come-up and marks “eddie murphy” as a potent shot of rap that goes straight to the brain.

Purrple Cat — “Lost Treasure”

Producer Purrple Cat’s latest album, Adventure Island, out via DJ S Universe Q, is 14 tracks of soothing castaway fun. “Lost Treasure,” a mid-album highlight, marinates in that special feeling of finding something lost to time. Drums, synths, and keys twinkle like white sand reflecting off a padlock. “Lost Treasure” is meditative and leisurely, the kind of vibe you’d expect from anyone who’s stumbled across a secret only they will ever know.

Snoozegod — “April 16, 2021”

Producer Snoozegod’s music is as playful as it is technically sound. The song “April 16, 2021,” a highlight from his latest project, ILYBFU, packs a fair amount of personality into a 90-second beat. Drums and piano keys anchor the song, but other flourishes help it stand out further: a wispy vocal sample at the song’s beginning; the sound of an iPhone being plugged into a charger. They’re minor touches that keep you on your toes while listening, a way to flesh out the world that “April 16, 2021” creates in a short timeframe.

Please consider donating to these various racial justice organizations or The Okra Project, an organization dedicated to helping feed Black trans youth.

Related

am-world-SnackPack-16x9-517
Opinion

Lo-Fi Rap Snack Pack: AKAI SOLO, Lo-Fi Tigers, Kame Beats, & Kuzz

AKAI SOLO, Lo-Fi Tigers, Kame Beats, and Kuzz all had the best lo-fi rap of the week on Audiomack.

am-world-SnackPack-16x9-lofi
Opinion

Lo-Fi Rap Snack Pack: Declaime, Madlib, Sport Mathews, & kingasmr

Declaime, Madlib, and M.E.D., Ryan, Sport Mathews, and kingasmr all had the best lo-fi rap of the week on Audiomack.

am-world-SnackPack-16x9-tues
Opinion

Lo-Fi Rap Snack Pack: Voli Contra, Random Trance, Dave Zup, & Jovybz

Voli Contra, Random Trance, Dave Zup, and Jovybz had the best lo-fi rap of the week on Audiomack.

am-world-SnackPack-16x9-finally
Opinion

Lo-Fi Rap Snack Pack: Mach-Hommy, Wakai, Jack Mills, & Kaymor

Mach-Hommy, Wakai, Jack Mills, and Kaymor all had the best lo-fi hip-hop of the week on Audiomack.

am-world-SnackPack-16x9-53
Opinion

Lo-Fi Rap Snack Pack: JIREH, Capt Pigment, Trck, & aakiins

JIREH, Capt Pigment, Trck, and aakiins had the best lo-fi rap of the week on Audiomack.

am-lofi-SnackPack-16x9
Opinion

Lo-Fi Snack Pack: Le'mon Driver, Southpaw Swade, Mo Anando, & Rosebudd

Le'mon Driver, Southpaw Swade, Mo Anando and Chillhop Music, and Rosebudd all had the best lo-fi rap of the week on Audiomack.

am-world-SnackPack-1-16x9
Opinion

Lo-Fi Rap Snack Pack: Westside Gunn, Armand Hammer and The Alchemist, Danny Watts & WHEARDS

Westside Gunn, Armand Hammer and The Alchemist, Danny Watts, and WHEARDS all had the best lo-fi rap of the week on Audiomack.

am-world-SnackPack-16x9-426
Opinion

Lo-Fi Rap Snack Pack: BROCKHAMPTON & JPEGMAFIA, Kenny Mason & Freddie Gibbs, SwuM & Haasan Barclay

BROCKHAMPTON & JPEGMAFIA, Kenny Mason & Freddie Gibbs, SwuM, and Haasan Barclay all had the best lo-fi rap of the week on Audiomack.