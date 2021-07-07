G Herbo, Toosii, Rico Nasty and more, all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

Best of the Week is a new editorial series on Audiomack World, highlighting the latest and greatest new songs on the platform across genres and the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here. This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Another week, another set of solid tunes that hopefully soundtracked a restful long weekend. We got G Herbo’s fourth album, home to his most passionate raps since 2017’s Humble Beast. We got a chilling new single from #UpNow alum, Toosii. And we got the return of post-Nightmare Vacation Rico Nasty. My non-existent BBQ was rife with bangers.

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…