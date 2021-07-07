G Herbo, Toosii, Rico Nasty Are the Best of the Week

G Herbo, Toosii, Rico Nasty and more, all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.
Best of the Week is a new editorial series on Audiomack World, highlighting the latest and greatest new songs on the platform across genres and the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click hereThis article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Another week, another set of solid tunes that hopefully soundtracked a restful long weekend. We got G Herbo’s fourth album, home to his most passionate raps since 2017’s Humble Beast. We got a chilling new single from #UpNow alum, Toosii. And we got the return of post-Nightmare Vacation Rico Nasty. My non-existent BBQ was rife with bangers.

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…

  • Atlanta’s Mariah The Scientist steps into her alternative R&B bag with “Aura,” which swirls, ebbs, flows and does all the good things R&B should do to your shoulders and hips.
  • Miky Woodz delivers “Necesario,” a shape-shifting and affecting Jonniel-produced single to remind us the Puerto Rican artist is on top of the musica urbana movement.
  • Audiomack favorite María Isabel continues her streak of evocative ballads with the dreamy “No Soy Para Ti.”
  • DJ and production duo Louis The Child tap NEZ and Theophilus London for the aptly titled “Keep On Moving.” This one was a hit as the rain poured down and the party moved indoors.
  • Ghana’s Stonebwoy summons us “Outside” with a dramatic Afro-dancehall single produced by Streetbeatz.

