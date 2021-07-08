Best UK Songs for June 2021

Press play on new selections from Pa Salieu and slowthai, Headie One, Aitch, and more out of the UK.

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the UK is a monthly column highlighting the best new songs from the UK artists on Audiomack. Listen to and favorite our UK RAP and UK R&B playlists, which include these selections and more.

Pa Salieu x slowthai — “Glidin’”

Pa Salieu returned in June, alongside slowthai, with his first single of the year, the smoldering afro bashment cut “Glidin’.” Following Pa’s standout contribution to UK rap, Send Them To Coventry, in 2020, the Midlands marvel channels his inner Vybz Kartel to perpetuate his unblemished singles discography in a first-time collaboration between the eclectic emcees.

Headie One — “Pound Signs”

Headie One exploded into the summer in June with his first single of 2021, “Pound Signs.” Revisiting the uncompromising drill that laid the foundations for this journey to the top of the UK charts, the Tottenham emcee freewheels over Likkle Dots and Es’ thundering riddim, dashing high-pitched reflections on sudden wealth.

Burner & M24 — “Hugo Boss” feat. Tion Wayne

South Londoners Burner and M24 joined forces with Tion Wayne on their turbulent single “Hugo Boss.” A boisterous feat of golden-age grime soldered into contemporary drill, the London trio trade flexes and hostile ultimatums over a billowing sub bass production from Bkay and M1OnTheBeat.

Unknown T — “Goodums”

Homerton’s Unknown T delivered yet another baleful measure of drill with his latest release, “Goodums.” The 21-year-old emcee’s velveteen enunciation flows over Miink’s plaintive production, tendering resonant wordplay in a simmering drill interpretation of 2Pac’s “Me and My Girlfriend.”

ArrDee — “Oliver Twist”

Adelola’s favorite geezer ArrDee seized upon the furor of his starring role on Russ Millions and Tion Wayne’s “Body” remix with his new single, “Oliver Twist.” The 18-year-old from the Sussex coast picks pockets in ZEL’s orchestral drill riddim, celebrating his rapid ascension with some victorious bars.

Tion Wayne — “Wow”

Fresh off of claiming the first drill No. 1 in chart history, Tion Wayne seized upon the unprecedented victory with a follow-up drill venture, “Wow.” A fervent companion piece to “Body,” the Edmonton emcee encourages his detractors to pipe down, issuing words of warning on a sinister riddim produced by CZR Beats and Pxtrick.

S1mba — “Bounce” feat. Tion Wayne & Stay Flee Get Lizzy

Zimbabwe-born, Swindon-raised S1mba joined forces with the ubiquitous Tion Wayne and production outfit Stay Flee Get Lizzy for his new single, “Bounce.” The afro bashment trendsetters show appreciation for the beautiful women in their lives on GRADES and Tre Jean-Marie’s balmy riddim, with a buoyant cut to amplify the new afro-swing summer tradition.

BandoKay — “Slide”

Following in the footsteps of fellow Original Farm Boy (OFB) members, Headie One and RV, BandoKay flies solo on his forceful new drill single, “Slide.” The 20-year-old Tottenham native ricochets off of a bullish, fiddle-driven production courtesy of SB Beats, UDLinkups, and DT5 Beats, discharging frantic opp menaces without reserve.

Aitch — “Learning Curve”

Manchester’s Aitch returned in June with his first solo effort of the year, “Learning Curve.” Producers Random and WhYJay refashion Tay Keith’s key-driven composition on Aitch and AJ Tracey’s Top 5 hit, “Rain,” forging a trap backdrop for the emcee to litter with flippant braggery.

M1llionz — “Bando Spot”

M1llionz flipped 50 Cent’s 2005 sex anthem “Candy Shop” into coke rap drill for his latest release, “Bando Spot.” Turning seduction into production, the Handsworth native affixes his nasal Brum delivery to heaving Jevon and HONEYWOODSIX’s beat, recalling prior bando transactions before music gains.