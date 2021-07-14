Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra, Adekunle Gold: Best of the Week

Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra, Adekunle Gold, and more, all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

For a playlist of this week's selections, click here.

Reporting live from the weekend countdown, we’ve got some new tunes. After a three-year wait, Vince Staples returns with his first album since FM!, the Kenny Beats-produced Vince Staples. Snoh Aalegra puts us back into our R&B feelings, again, on TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES, and Afrobeats maestro Adekunle Gold taps contemporary R&B’s latest wunderkid, Lucky Daye, for “Sinner.”

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…