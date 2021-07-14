Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra, Adekunle Gold: Best of the Week

Publish date:

Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra & Adekunle Gold Are the Best of the Week

Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra, Adekunle Gold, and more, all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.
Reporting live from the weekend countdown, we’ve got some new tunes. After a three-year wait, Vince Staples returns with his first album since FM!, the Kenny Beats-produced Vince Staples. Snoh Aalegra puts us back into our R&B feelings, again, on TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES, and Afrobeats maestro Adekunle Gold taps contemporary R&B’s latest wunderkid, Lucky Daye, for “Sinner.”

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…

  • Chicago rapper-singer Jean Deaux drops the ethereal and winding “GANG.”
  • Carson, California’s Re-Upped alum Jayson Cash links with LA’s star-to-be Blxst for the introspective “Priority.”
  • In 2020, Afrobeats’ rising sun Omah Lay was #UpNow. He continues his upward trajectory with the Tempoe-produced “Understand,” which has a lovely subtle tone.
  • Panamanian singer-rapper Sech gives the original “911” a remix with Famouz Puerto Rican hit-maker Jhay Cortez.
  • For your pop fix, we have Olivia Lunny’s climbing “Who Could Say No.” The Canadian singer assembles a superteam of producers—Boi-1da, YogiTheProducer, Don Mills, Shaun Frank, and AJ Healey—to give the song its infectious feel. 

