Pop Smoke, Trippie Redd, & Normani: Best of the Week

Pop Smoke, Trippie Redd, & Normani Release the Best Songs This Week
Another week of music recommendations from your favorite streaming platform. This past week, we were treated to the late Pop Smoke’s second posthumous release, Faith. The malleable Trippie Redd teams up with Philly star Lil Uzi Vert for the syrupy “Holy Smokes.” Last but not least, Normani taps Cardi B for the Aaliyah-sampling “Wild Side.”
Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…
- We only speak like Remble now. The West Coast rapper’s BlueBucksClan-featuring “Book Bag” is a sleeper hit.
- Rapper and singer extraordinaire Tink teams up with rising Alabama artist Yung Bleu for “Selfish.” Produced by Christian Ward, Terrence Williams, Joshua Parker, the single pulses with R&B life.
- WILLOW’s fourth album recalls youthful summers on the boardwalk, and the Tierra Whack-featuring “XTRA” is one to blast and remember late nights speeding down poorly lit highways to the beach.
- The superteam of Tainy, Yandel, and Rauw Alejandro deliver the soaring “UNA MÁS.” Tainy’s productions have soundtracked an entire era of Latin music, and this track is no exception.
- “Shapeshifter” Alessia Cara steps into her noir bag for a languid, creeping single.