Lil Nas X, Lil Tecca, & Alina Baraz: Best of the Week

Lil Nas X, Lil Tecca, & Alina Baraz Release the Best Songs This Week
This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.
Best of the Week is a new editorial series on Audiomack World, highlighting the latest and greatest new songs on the platform across genres and the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.
Got that post-Rolling Loud depression? No worries, we have music recommendations to ease the pain. First of all, have you heard “INDUSTRY BABY”? The Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow team-up is irrefutable proof Lil Nas X rules the internet. Secondly, Lil Tecca has us feeling rich with “MONEY ON ME.” And if you need a slow jam, Alina Baraz delivers “Alone With You.” Jam this one while thinking of that special someone on a steamy summer night.
And now, for some highlights…
- After the career-making Psychodrama, the UK’s Dave returns with We’re All Alone In This Together, which houses standout “System.” The Wizkid feature is everything.
- Jamaican artist Bakersteez taps Popcaan for “Blessings,” a triumphant offering from Baker’s new Active EP.
- If you’re looking for the next indie-pop heartthrob, look no further than ROLE MODEL and his new bubbly single, “forever&more.” The single follows his 2020 EP, our little angel.
- Tinashe can see the future. Literally, as her new single tells it. “I Can See The Future” is the quintessential getting-ready anthem, something to bop around to before hitting the town with your best friends.
- DEKKO and Javiielo team up for a light and yearning reggaeton track, “Tus Fotos.” Javiielo was previously featured in our 10 Latin Artists You Need to Know column for May, so make sure you read up on the Puerto Rican artist.