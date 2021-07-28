Lil Nas X, Lil Tecca, & Alina Baraz: Best of the Week

Lil Nas X, Lil Tecca, Alina Baraz, and more, all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week is a new editorial series on Audiomack World, highlighting the latest and greatest new songs on the platform across genres and the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

Got that post-Rolling Loud depression? No worries, we have music recommendations to ease the pain. First of all, have you heard “INDUSTRY BABY”? The Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow team-up is irrefutable proof Lil Nas X rules the internet. Secondly, Lil Tecca has us feeling rich with “MONEY ON ME.” And if you need a slow jam, Alina Baraz delivers “Alone With You.” Jam this one while thinking of that special someone on a steamy summer night.

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…