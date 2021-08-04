Isaiah Rashad, Skepta & Sarkodie: Best of the Week

Isaiah Rashad, Skepta, Sarkodie all released new songs that were selected for Audiomack’s ‘Best of the Week.’

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week is a new editorial series on Audiomack World, highlighting the latest and greatest new songs on the platform across genres and the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

One of the best release weeks of the summer just passed us by, and we’re here to catalog the must-hear moments. After five years, Isaiah Rashad returns with The House Is Burning, which houses some of his career-high tracks. UK legend Skepta drops off a brisk EP. Ghanian rap icon Sarkodie feels No Pressure on his latest album. A big week, I tell you. Big.

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…