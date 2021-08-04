- Publish date:
Isaiah Rashad, Skepta & Sarkodie Released the Best Songs This Week
Best of the Week is a new editorial series on Audiomack World, highlighting the latest and greatest new songs on the platform across genres and the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.
One of the best release weeks of the summer just passed us by, and we’re here to catalog the must-hear moments. After five years, Isaiah Rashad returns with The House Is Burning, which houses some of his career-high tracks. UK legend Skepta drops off a brisk EP. Ghanian rap icon Sarkodie feels No Pressure on his latest album. A big week, I tell you. Big.
Isaiah Rashad, Skepta & Sarkodie: Best of the Week
Sarkodie Feels No Pressure
Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie is 10 years into an illustrious career that has seen him rise from underground acclaim to household name.
Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…
- Dominican Latin trap artists Chucky73 and Dowba Montana link up for “Fili.” The bars and cartoonish and colorful production give this one New York summer vibes.
- Teni is here to have fun. The Nigerian singer brings her bubbly personality to new single “Dorime.”
- For your alternative rock fix, we have KID BRUNSWICK’s “4AM.” The West London act’s brand of bleeding heart anthems have a universal appeal. We’ve all been there, type beat.
- Amaria links up with Chicago’s Mick Jenkins for the swirling “Got Me Like.” With production from Tee-WaTT, Thelonious Martin, Niko The Great, this one is spellbinding.
- Philly’s Re-Upped alum BangBangSg links with Detroit’s Babyface Ray for the aptly titled banger, “Late Nights.” No overnight success, Ray and BangBang’s chemistry is palpable.