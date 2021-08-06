10 Songs Shaping Pop’s Future: July 2021

- Publish date:
10 Best New Pop Songs From July
Ori Rose — “Casey”
Ori Rose summons the sunshine pop of the ‘60s for his new single, “Casey.” The New Yorker’s timeless tenor marries with a breezy pop-rock backdrop, crooning his case with a magnetic hook, in a vintage pop rendition with an acute Gen Z twist.
The Brazen Youth — “My Hometown”
The Brazen Youth pays tribute to their roots in their latest single, “My Hometown.” Evoking the intricate vocal harmonies of the Hollies and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, the Connecticut-based three-piece create a jangly slice of folk-rock that wouldn’t have sounded out of place on a 70s sunny afternoon.
Bye Beneco — “Red Dress”
Bye Beneco’s new single, “Red Dress,” is a brooding experimental pop effort from the South African band. The shape-shifting collaboration with singer-songwriter Lucy Kruger thumps from the low end, coasting on a wicked synth bassline before reorienting into a varicolored synthesis of breakbeats and trebled harmonies.
MUNYA — “Pour Toi”
MUNYA’s latest single, “Pour Toi,” is a dreamy disco-pop effort from the Montreal-based singer-songwriter. Immersing an irresistible funk bassline in a hazy interflow of 4/4 drums, lucent jangles, and falsetto synths, la Québecoise floats over the cosmic groove, offering assurance to a distant lover.
Ed Staal and Dom Porter — “With You”
Ed Staal teamed up with Bristol producer Dom Porter, for their new dusty soul effort, “With You.” The 21-year-old, Hertfordshire singer-songwriter’s mellifluous quiver marries with Porter’s discerning arrangement of distorted bass, measured percussion, and ornamental vinyl crackles in a tender romantic declaration.
Leyya — “Lately”
Groove is at the heart of Leyya’s new floor-filler “Lately.” The Viennese duo revamps a bassline akin to Herbie Hancock’s “Bring Down the Birds” into a textured blend of funk and psychedelic pop. Vocalist Sophie Lindinger’s sotto voce tone contrasts with the polychrome percussion and SOS synths as she surrenders her worries to dance.
Amy Jones — “I think I’m in love”
Cape Town’s Amy Jones takes inspiration from the Steinberg and Kelly songbook for her ‘80s-colored new single, “I think I’m in love.” The 28-year-old South African songstress’ gentle melody builds into a rousing chorus, as she confesses her relationship insecurities in a nostalgic dance-pop ballad.
Luchis — “Para Extrañarte”
Boston-based singer-songwriter Luchis released the third song of her fledgling career in July, the dulcet, pop-soul ballad “Para Extrañarte.” The 21-year-old Guatemalan—who released her first single in February—pins her tender vocal to a dysphoric production, surmounting the industrial percussion to plead with a loved one to stay.
GOSTO — “Yurnodalone”
GOSTO’s new single “Yurnodalone” is a sunshine pop triumph from the Amsterdam-bred singer-songwriter. Capering on an electric bassline, the multi-instrument’s organic arrangement is a sweet-toned accompaniment to his warm-hearted pled.
Red Robyn — “Not Over”
Red Robyn’s “Not Over” is a high-spirited floor-filler from the Durban-based singer and multi-instrumentalist. Confessing she still has feelings for an old flame, the upbeat synth production spills into four-to-the-floor, electropop splendor for an exuberant chorus, as the 26-year-old South African lifts her spirits with sub-bass.