The Weeknd, Jack Harlow, Tinashe: Best of the Week

The Weeknd, Jack Harlow, & Tinashe Released the Best Songs This Week
Best of the Week is a new editorial series on Audiomack World, highlighting the latest and greatest new songs on the platform across genres and the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.
It’s Tuesday, my friends, and we’re back again with more tunes. This past week, we got a new single from the ever-transformative star The Weeknd, a team-up between Jack Harlow and #UpNow alum Pooh Shiesty that sounds mean and monied, and Tinashe dropped 333, packed with R&B goodness and a standout with rising Dallas artist, Kaash Paige.
Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…
- all dogs go to heaven, and all glaives make compelling pop music. Sixteen years old and a product of a digitized world, the Henderson, North Carolina artist’s “synopsis” is pop-punk for a new age.
- Dropping one of five new albums you need to hear from the past week, Nigeria’s Ayra Starr remains the voice of the youth. “Snitch” featuring Fousheé is the clear 19 & Dangerous standout with its swirling melodies.
- Vybz Kartel has influenced countless acts in the dancehall space and beyond. The Jamaican legend returns with “More Than A Friday,” off his latest album, making sure summer never comes to an end.
- Victoria Monét is “Coastin’” in her newest single. Groovy bass and waves of backing vocals cede the floor for Monét’s lovelorn singing. It’s a cheeky and pining single.
- Recently featured in our Best of the UK series for May, Fredo hits us with “Bad Boy.” With production from Rylouis, Fredo shakes the chip on his shoulder with a measured maelstrom of bars.