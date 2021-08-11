The Weeknd, Jack Harlow, Tinashe: Best of the Week

The Weeknd, Jack Harlow, Tinashe, and more, released the best new songs on Audiomack this past week.

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week is a new editorial series on Audiomack World, highlighting the latest and greatest new songs on the platform across genres and the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

It’s Tuesday, my friends, and we’re back again with more tunes. This past week, we got a new single from the ever-transformative star The Weeknd, a team-up between Jack Harlow and #UpNow alum Pooh Shiesty that sounds mean and monied, and Tinashe dropped 333, packed with R&B goodness and a standout with rising Dallas artist, Kaash Paige.

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…