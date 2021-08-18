Lizzo, Wizkid, NLE Choppa: Best of the Week

- Publish date:
Lizzo, Wizkid, & NLE Choppa Released the Best Songs This Week
This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.
Best of the Week is a new editorial series on Audiomack World, highlighting the latest and greatest new songs on the platform across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.
Summer is nearly over, but the summer jams keep coming.
Charlotte Day Wilson Is Leaning Into Brutal Honesty
The Toronto artist speaks with Audiomack about her debut, ‘ALPHA,’ and her sprawling ambition.
Lizzo, Wizkid, NLE Choppa, and more, all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.
Making Sense of Junior Mesa
Audiomack attempts to make sense of the ever-moving target of Junior Mesa’s soundscapes.
The “Rumors” are true: Lizzo and Cardi B have connected for a late entry in the Song of the Summer category. Wizkid delivers the “Essence” remix with Justin Bieber, and NLE Choppa delivers a fearsome new single—fitting nicely in the next steps of the “Shotta Flow” cinematic universe.
Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…
- Sister duo VanJess tap contemporary R&B wunderkind Lucky Daye for “Slow Down.” With production from Snakehips and Jonah Christian, this song is a hazy and dreamy wonderland.
- Top Dawg Zacari connects with labelmate Isaiah Rashad and fellow West Coast representative Buddy for the smooth “Rainy Day.” The trio summon images of laying on your back while the rain hits the window and you wonder what went wrong.
- Fine Tuned alum Jay Wheeler delivers “Take My Life” with Tyla Yaweh and DJ Nelson. Heartfelt as ever, the Puerto Rican artist wears his emotions in plain view, and for that reason, we love him.
- Nigeria’s Oxlade is one of the most dynamic artists currently bringing Afrobeats worldwide. His latest single “Ojuju” thrives off the strength of its many layers and a stacked vocal performance.
- The UK eats this week with Stefflon Don teaming up with Ms Banks for “Dip.” Raunchy and breathless, after one listen you’re hearing the ad-libs while sitting at your desk job, wondering when you can clock out and dance.