August 19, 2021
Publish date:

Lizzo, Wizkid, & NLE Choppa Released the Best Songs This Week

Press play on the best new songs on Audiomack this week.
Author:
BOTWWorld146

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week is a new editorial series on Audiomack World, highlighting the latest and greatest new songs on the platform across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

Summer is nearly over, but the summer jams keep coming.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

cdw-social-16x9-1
Interviews

Charlotte Day Wilson Is Leaning Into Brutal Honesty

The Toronto artist speaks with Audiomack about her debut, ‘ALPHA,’ and her sprawling ambition.

BOTWWorld146
Opinion

Lizzo, Wizkid, NLE Choppa: Best of the Week

Lizzo, Wizkid, NLE Choppa, and more, all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

jrmesa-social-16x9-1
Interviews

Making Sense of Junior Mesa

Audiomack attempts to make sense of the ever-moving target of Junior Mesa’s soundscapes.

The “Rumors” are true: Lizzo and Cardi B have connected for a late entry in the Song of the Summer category. Wizkid delivers the “Essenceremix with Justin Bieber, and NLE Choppa delivers a fearsome new single—fitting nicely in the next steps of the “Shotta Flow” cinematic universe.

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…

  • Sister duo VanJess tap contemporary R&B wunderkind Lucky Daye for “Slow Down.” With production from Snakehips and Jonah Christian, this song is a hazy and dreamy wonderland.
  • Top Dawg Zacari connects with labelmate Isaiah Rashad and fellow West Coast representative Buddy for the smooth “Rainy Day.” The trio summon images of laying on your back while the rain hits the window and you wonder what went wrong.
  • Fine Tuned alum Jay Wheeler delivers “Take My Life” with Tyla Yaweh and DJ Nelson. Heartfelt as ever, the Puerto Rican artist wears his emotions in plain view, and for that reason, we love him.
  • Nigeria’s Oxlade is one of the most dynamic artists currently bringing Afrobeats worldwide. His latest single “Ojuju” thrives off the strength of its many layers and a stacked vocal performance.
  • The UK eats this week with Stefflon Don teaming up with Ms Banks for “Dip.” Raunchy and breathless, after one listen you’re hearing the ad-libs while sitting at your desk job, wondering when you can clock out and dance. 

Related

BOTWWorld142
Opinion

Pop Smoke, Trippie Redd, & Normani: Best of the Week

Pop Smoke, Trippie Redd, Normani, and more, all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

BOTWWorld143
Opinion

Lil Nas X, Lil Tecca, & Alina Baraz: Best of the Week

Lil Nas X, Lil Tecca, Alina Baraz, and more, all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

BOTWWorld145
Opinion

The Weeknd, Jack Harlow, Tinashe: Best of the Week

The Weeknd, Jack Harlow, Tinashe, and more, released the best new songs on Audiomack this past week.

BOTWWorld144
Opinion

Isaiah Rashad, Skepta & Sarkodie: Best of the Week

Isaiah Rashad, Skepta, Sarkodie all released new songs that were selected for Audiomack’s ‘Best of the Week.’

BOTWWorld141
Opinion

Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra, Adekunle Gold: Best of the Week

Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra, Adekunle Gold, and more, all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

BOTWWorld140
Opinion

G Herbo, Toosii, Rico Nasty: Best of the Week

G Herbo, Toosii, Rico Nasty and more, all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

BOTWWorld139
Opinion

Tyler, The Creator, EST Gee & Headie One: Best of the Week

Tyler, The Creator, EST Gee, Headie One, and more, all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

am-world-SnackPack-16x9
Opinion

Lo-Fi Rap Snack Pack: Tyler, The Creator, payforluv, Purrple Cat, & Snoozegod

Tyler, The Creator, payforluv, Purrple Cat, and Snoozegod all had the best lo-fi rap of the week on Audiomack.