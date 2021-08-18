Lizzo, Wizkid, NLE Choppa: Best of the Week

Press play on the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week is a new editorial series on Audiomack World, highlighting the latest and greatest new songs on the platform across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

Summer is nearly over, but the summer jams keep coming.

The “Rumors” are true: Lizzo and Cardi B have connected for a late entry in the Song of the Summer category. Wizkid delivers the “Essence” remix with Justin Bieber, and NLE Choppa delivers a fearsome new single—fitting nicely in the next steps of the “Shotta Flow” cinematic universe.

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…