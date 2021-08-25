- Publish date:
Young Thug, Rod Wave, & Enchanting: Best of the Week
Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.
New week, new recommendations. First up, Young Thug delivers “Tick Tock,” which takes you to space and back and makes you forget you waited for a delayed train in the rain for an hour this weekend. Our first Audiomack #UpNow artist, Rod Wave, teams up with Lil Durk for “Already Won,” a standout from Rod’s SoulFly deluxe album. Finally, Enchanting and Kali run laps around their class with “Track & Field.”
Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…
- One Re-Upped selection was not enough shine for Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage, who just dropped off Water & Garri. “Tales By Moonlight” undulates smoothly, with a feature from the rising Alte star Amaarae.
- Shenseea hopes you can “Be Good” in a catchy new single. The Caribbean artist broke out with “Blessed” in 2019, and the crossover hits have not stopped coming.
- British singer-songwriter Bakar is perfect for a rainy day, following in that post-King Krule lineage. “The Mission” patters and elates, and Bakar sounds confident as ever.
- It’s a “Summer Of Love” in the world of Shawn Mendes and Puerto Rican superproducer, Tainy. I am getting married in less than two months, so I am now legally obligated to adore every pop song involving even vaguely romantic imagery.
- After dropping off one of five albums you need to hear this week, we’re spotlighting Trippie Redd’s “Rich MF.” With Lil Durk in the wings—busy week for Durk features—production from Hitmaka, Young Cutta, and Peter Jideonwo gives us a brooding banger.