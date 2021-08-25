Young Thug, Rod Wave, & Enchanting: Best of the Week

Young Thug, Rod Wave, Enchanting, and more all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

New week, new recommendations. First up, Young Thug delivers “Tick Tock,” which takes you to space and back and makes you forget you waited for a delayed train in the rain for an hour this weekend. Our first Audiomack #UpNow artist, Rod Wave, teams up with Lil Durk for “Already Won,” a standout from Rod’s SoulFly deluxe album. Finally, Enchanting and Kali run laps around their class with “Track & Field.”

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…