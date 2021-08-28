5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Lil Tecca — We Love You Tecca 2

Lil Tecca wasn’t a fan of his last project. After the lukewarm reception to his 2020 album Virgo World, the Long Island rapper was ready to return to the confident, joyful, creative zone that produced his debut mixtape We Love You Tecca and propelled his 2019 breakout “Ransom” to one of the biggest songs of the year. Always catchy and bouncy no matter the mood, We Love You Tecca 2 is the work of a 19-year-old getting more comfortable with their face in the spotlight and embracing life as an artist. Trippie Redd, Lil Yachty, Chief Keef, Gunna, Nav, and iann dior provide guest features.

Maria Becerra — Animal

Kicking off her music career in 2019 after years in the spotlight as an influencer, Maria Becerra has become Argentina’s biggest music star. The 21-year-old singer, signed to 300 Entertainment, delivers her debut album in the wake of two massive joint singles—“Qué Más Pues?” with J Balvin and “Miénteme” with TINI—and after four of the project’s tracks were released as an EP in February. Buoyed by Becky G collab “Wow Wow,” Animal blends pop with reggaeton, trap, and salsa, and also features Argentine rappers Cazzu and Tiago PZK, and Venezuelan singer Danny Ocean.

G Perico — Play 2 Win

"I’m having fun with it; I love making music again free from the constraints of a major,” says G Perico in a statement about his new music. That fun is evident, as the rapper has been on an absolute tear in 2021, his snarled flow sounding vital as ever in an LA rap scene that’s seen many of its major figures fall victim to tragic circumstances. Featuring Remble, 03 Greedo, and BlueBucksClan, Play 2 Win is G Perico’s seventh project of 2021, and he continues to match quantity with quality.

PsychoYP — Euphoria

While Afrobeats continues to flourish globally, PsychoYP is leading Nigeria’s trap scene, expanding the range of the country’s hip-hop scene. Euphoria, the Abuja-based artist’s new EP, follows his 2019 sophomore project YPSZN2 and last year’s joint mixtape with singer Azanti, YP & Azanti, Vol. 1. While its eponymous lead single leans hazy and ambient, the remaining tracks pack plenty of energy as YP incorporates drill influences into his melodic sound.

Van Buren Records — BLACK WALL STREET

Van Buren Records is a 13-member collective putting Brockton, MA on the map, comprised of *deep breath* rappers FELIX!, Luke Bar$, Jiles, SAINT LYOR, Meech BOLD, and Invada, producer-rapper Andrew Regis, producers Ricky Felix and Kiron Akil, engineer R. Louie, designer Moses Besong, and creative directors Shelby Narcisse and E. BLACK WALL STREET, their new EP produced in full by AzizTheShake and featuring Jazz Cartier, follows the group’s April full-length Bad For Press and doesn’t let up for one moment—bars upon bars over menacing trap beats.