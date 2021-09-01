- Publish date:
Baby Keem, Joy Crookes & 42 Dugg: Best of the Week
This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.
Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.
Baby Keem showed out with Kendrick Lamar, who delivered a very wild verse. We’re here for it. UK singer Joy Crookes delivers a pretty grand pop tune in “When You Were Mine.” Total Gatsby vibes. Detroit’s 42 Dugg took over the summer of 2020; now, he’s taking over our BOTW playlist with a Moneybagg Yo-featuring standout from the Free Dem Boyz deluxe. Everybody wins.
Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…
- Babyface Ray, Big Sean, and Hit Boy team up for the disrespectful “It Ain’t My Fault.” No overnight success, Ray sounds hungry as he continues putting on for Detroit.
- Nigeria’s Johnny Drille delivers a smooth jam with “loving is harder,” which features the alt-pop artist hitting the highest of notes with the most wounded of hearts.
- After dazzling us with a Re-Upped single, Yebba is back with “Boomerang.” The soaring vocals here are inspiring and intriguing. Yebba’s come a long way from uploading covers of ‘90s slow jams.
- Colombia’s J Balvin teases his upcoming Jose album with “Perra.” Teaming up with Tokischa, the duo delivers a dembow smash.
- Singer-songwriter Eric Bellinger asks “What About Us” on a new single. With Sevyn Streeter on the feature, this one is a quality R&B track meant to get you texting exes even while sober.