Baby Keem, Joy Crookes & 42 Dugg: Best of the Week

Have you heard the latest joints from Baby Keem, Joy Crookes, 42 Dugg? What are you waiting for?

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

Baby Keem showed out with Kendrick Lamar, who delivered a very wild verse. We’re here for it. UK singer Joy Crookes delivers a pretty grand pop tune in “When You Were Mine.” Total Gatsby vibes. Detroit’s 42 Dugg took over the summer of 2020; now, he’s taking over our BOTW playlist with a Moneybagg Yo-featuring standout from the Free Dem Boyz deluxe. Everybody wins.

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…