Drake, Meek Mill & María Isabel: Best of the Week

Drake, Meek Mill, María Isabel, and more, all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

We’re back from the holiday weekend with some music recommendations. Certified Lover Boy Drake dropped off a heavy-hitting blockbuster of an album. Philly legends Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert came together for “Blue Notes 2.” Lastly, Audiomack favorite María Isabel released the latest single for her upcoming EP, out this Friday and sure to make you weep.

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…