Drake, Meek Mill & María Isabel: Best of the Week
Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe.
We’re back from the holiday weekend with some music recommendations. Certified Lover Boy Drake dropped off a heavy-hitting blockbuster of an album. Philly legends Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert came together for “Blue Notes 2.” Lastly, Audiomack favorite María Isabel released the latest single for her upcoming EP, out this Friday and sure to make you weep.
Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…
- The Local MVP of his cozy city, Sainte, continues his streak as a jet setter in the UK with “No Love.”
- Cheque, who we dubbed Afro-fusion’s rising sun, delivers “LOML” with Olamide.” Produced by Zaki, the single is a bright step forward for the artist who broke with “Zoom.”
- For your somber pop fix, we’ve got Patrick Droney’s “Like the Water.” The Lancaster, PA native’s gravelly vocal texture complements the swelling structure of his sound. A real gut check, this one.
- Indigo Stella teams up with Nasty C for the longing R&B track “Company.” Both South African artists lend their unique timbres to an early entry for a cuffing season anthem.
- BROODS’ “Piece Of My Mind” is the kind of uptempo tune that makes you feel like you’re peaking on acid. The pop duo has a slyly rambunctious sound perfect for dance parties of any size.