Maxo Kream, Ari Lennox & Syd: Best of the Week

Maxo Kream, Ari Lennox, Syd, and more had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

Houston lionheart Maxo Kream taps Tyler, The Creator for “Big Persona,” which is just bars on jeering bars. Dreamville’s Ari Lennox applies “Pressure” on an assured new track—from the visual language to the vocal runs, this one taps into that classic Shea Butter Baby energy. Syd and Smino connect for a dance jam, “Right Track.” No one does sexy-cool like these two.

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…