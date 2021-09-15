September 16, 2021
Publish date:

Maxo Kream, Ari Lennox & Syd: Best of the Week

Maxo Kream, Ari Lennox, Syd, and more had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.
Author:
BOTWWorld150

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

Houston lionheart Maxo Kream taps Tyler, The Creator for “Big Persona,” which is just bars on jeering bars. Dreamville’s Ari Lennox applies “Pressure” on an assured new track—from the visual language to the vocal runs, this one taps into that classic Shea Butter Baby energy. Syd and Smino connect for a dance jam, “Right Track.” No one does sexy-cool like these two.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

BOTWWorld150
Opinion

Maxo Kream, Ari Lennox & Syd: Best of the Week

Maxo Kream, Ari Lennox, Syd, and more had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

am-world-roundup-16x9-910
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Baby Keem, María Isabel, Deb Never, Yeat, and Tony Seltzer all have albums you need this week on Audiomack.

sdc-social-16x9-1
Interviews

The World Belongs to Show Dem Camp

With nine projects in 11 years, Show Dem Camp has become a crucial voice in Nigeria’s contemporary music scene. They break it down for Audiomack.

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…

  • Chlöe delivers her first solo single, “Have Mercy.” Production is handled by Murda Beatz, FNZ, Boogz, and Joseph L'Étranger, and Chlöe’s vocal throws are fun.
  • Boston icon Cousin Stizz encourages you to “Say Dat” with your chest. A plodding delivery gives this one undeniable head-nod-energy.
  • Eritrean-born and Amsterdam-raised RIMON created her own sonic universe in 2020 with I Shine, U Shine. She’s back with Digital Tears, and “Mountain Views” is the clear standout. Hazy, smokey, spiraling R&B at its finest.
  • Virginia-raised JIA is multi-hyphenate with a stellar voice. “you have a type” is a cloudy R&B offering with a natural lightness. This is one of the most soothing songs I’ve heard in weeks.
  • Folks, it’s Hoody Time. A vocalist and multi-instrumentalist based in Nelson, New Zealand, this globetrotting artist quite literally dropped a brooding track about bread: “BABKA.” No choice but to vibe.

Related

BOTWWorld149
Opinion

Drake, Meek Mill & María Isabel: Best of the Week

Drake, Meek Mill, María Isabel, and more, all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

BOTWWorld142
Opinion

Pop Smoke, Trippie Redd, & Normani: Best of the Week

Pop Smoke, Trippie Redd, Normani, and more, all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

BOTWWorld146
Opinion

Lizzo, Wizkid, NLE Choppa: Best of the Week

Lizzo, Wizkid, NLE Choppa, and more, all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

BOTWWorld147
Opinion

Young Thug, Rod Wave, & Enchanting: Best of the Week

Young Thug, Rod Wave, Enchanting, and more all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

BOTWWorld141
Opinion

Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra, Adekunle Gold: Best of the Week

Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra, Adekunle Gold, and more, all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

BOTWWorld143
Opinion

Lil Nas X, Lil Tecca, & Alina Baraz: Best of the Week

Lil Nas X, Lil Tecca, Alina Baraz, and more, all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

BOTWWorld145
Opinion

The Weeknd, Jack Harlow, Tinashe: Best of the Week

The Weeknd, Jack Harlow, Tinashe, and more, released the best new songs on Audiomack this past week.

BOTWWorld144
Opinion

Isaiah Rashad, Skepta & Sarkodie: Best of the Week

Isaiah Rashad, Skepta, Sarkodie all released new songs that were selected for Audiomack’s ‘Best of the Week.’