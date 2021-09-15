- Publish date:
Maxo Kream, Ari Lennox & Syd: Best of the Week
This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.
Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.
Houston lionheart Maxo Kream taps Tyler, The Creator for “Big Persona,” which is just bars on jeering bars. Dreamville’s Ari Lennox applies “Pressure” on an assured new track—from the visual language to the vocal runs, this one taps into that classic Shea Butter Baby energy. Syd and Smino connect for a dance jam, “Right Track.” No one does sexy-cool like these two.
Maxo Kream, Ari Lennox, Syd, and more had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.
- Chlöe delivers her first solo single, “Have Mercy.” Production is handled by Murda Beatz, FNZ, Boogz, and Joseph L'Étranger, and Chlöe’s vocal throws are fun.
- Boston icon Cousin Stizz encourages you to “Say Dat” with your chest. A plodding delivery gives this one undeniable head-nod-energy.
- Eritrean-born and Amsterdam-raised RIMON created her own sonic universe in 2020 with I Shine, U Shine. She’s back with Digital Tears, and “Mountain Views” is the clear standout. Hazy, smokey, spiraling R&B at its finest.
- Virginia-raised JIA is multi-hyphenate with a stellar voice. “you have a type” is a cloudy R&B offering with a natural lightness. This is one of the most soothing songs I’ve heard in weeks.
- Folks, it’s Hoody Time. A vocalist and multi-instrumentalist based in Nelson, New Zealand, this globetrotting artist quite literally dropped a brooding track about bread: “BABKA.” No choice but to vibe.