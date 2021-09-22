Tems, Mozzy & Pa Salieu: Best of the Week

These are the best songs this week on Audiomack.

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

Tems released one of five albums you need to hear this past week with If Orange Was A Place, and “Found” with Brent Faiyaz is a clear standout. Ever prolific, Mozzy returned with Untreated Trauma, where the single with #UpNow artist EST Gee and beloved Detroit rapper Babyface Ray is some of the hardest shit of the year. Following his debut mixtape and slowthai-assisted Re-Upped track “Glindin’,” Pa Salieu delivered Afrikan Rebel, a three-pack where “Style & Fashion” stole the show.

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…