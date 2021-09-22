September 22, 2021
Tems, Mozzy & Pa Salieu: Best of the Week

These are the best songs this week on Audiomack.
This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

Tems released one of five albums you need to hear this past week with If Orange Was A Place, and “Found” with Brent Faiyaz is a clear standout. Ever prolific, Mozzy returned with Untreated Trauma, where the single with #UpNow artist EST Gee and beloved Detroit rapper Babyface Ray is some of the hardest shit of the year. Following his debut mixtape and slowthai-assisted Re-Upped trackGlindin’,” Pa Salieu delivered Afrikan Rebel, a three-pack where “Style & Fashion” stole the show.

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…

  • Lil Nas X birthed MONTERO, one of the best pop albums in both scope and sound, in quite some time. “THATS WHAT I WANT” is a limitless jam and an early favorite.
  • QC’s Lakeyah teams up with Tee Grizzley for “313-414.” The duo’s chemistry as they call-and-response a verse is a joy for all the hip-hop heads.
  • We adore Amaarae, and Kali Uchis, and Moliy, and now they’re all together for the “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY” remix. Let me tell you: this sad girl loves this song.
  • Melodic Georgia rapper ROT KEN drops off the breathless and heartfelt “Soulja Slim.” Come for KEN’s wrenching singing, and stay for his zooming raps.
  • For your R&B fix, we have the Kitty Ca$h and Kiana Ledé collab, “Just Fine.” Feelings of hopelessness melt away beneath the velvety vocals driving this track.

