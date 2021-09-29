Gunna, Remble & Cheque: Best of the Week

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.
Atlanta aliens Gunna and Future’s team-up makes this rap shit look “Too Easy.” Wheezy outta here, so you know it’s a hit. Next, it’s Remble—he messed around and got richer than all his idols on “Rocc Climbing” with Lil Yachty. And after dropping one of five albums you need to hear this week, we’re obsessed with Cheque’s duet with Ayra Starr. This sweet standout will lull you into a state of euphoria.
Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…
- One of 10 rappers you should know right now, BigWalkDog connected with his label boss Gucci Mane for “Trap God.” The Mississippi rapper sounds indomitable atop production from Honorable C.N.O.T.E.
- Atlanta’s SahBabii adopts a downtempo tone on “Bread Head,” but the punchlines and vocal warping are still in full force.
- For the R&B heads, Amaal takes us to “Heaven.” “Don’t be shy,” the Somali-Canadian singer encourages before hitting her high notes. An easy track to fall in love to.
- “Can We Be Friends?” is a great question for a singer and self-described “therapist” to ask in the wake of a breakup. Memphis-born and Mississippi-bred KIRBY pours her heart out on this one: “We ain’t gotta be enemies.”
- Joeboy returns with the elastic and emotional “Alcohol.” The undeniable magic of the Nigerian pop artist and Hometown Hero is on full display here, less than a year removed from his celebrated debut album.