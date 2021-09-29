Gunna, Remble & Cheque: Best of the Week

Gunna, Remble, and Cheque, among others, had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

Atlanta aliens Gunna and Future’s team-up makes this rap shit look “Too Easy.” Wheezy outta here, so you know it’s a hit. Next, it’s Remble—he messed around and got richer than all his idols on “Rocc Climbing” with Lil Yachty. And after dropping one of five albums you need to hear this week, we’re obsessed with Cheque’s duet with Ayra Starr. This sweet standout will lull you into a state of euphoria.

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…