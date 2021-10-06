Burna Boy, Kali Uchis & Icewear Vezzo: Best of the Week

Press play on new songs from Burna Boy, Kali Uchis and SZA, Icewear Vezzo, and more on Audiomack.

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

The African Giant Burna Boy links with Chicago’s GOAT Polo G for a heartfelt series of flexes on “Want It All.” Kali Uchis and SZA remix a Sin Miedo standout, completely in Spanish and full of silky tones. In addition to dropping one of the five must-hear albums of the last week, Detroit heavyweight Icewear Vezzo soundtracked my weekend with his grimey Future collab, “Everyday.”

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…