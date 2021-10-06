October 6, 2021
Burna Boy, Kali Uchis & Icewear Vezzo: Best of the Week

Press play on new songs from Burna Boy, Kali Uchis and SZA, Icewear Vezzo, and more on Audiomack.
BOTWWorld153

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

The African Giant Burna Boy links with Chicago’s GOAT Polo G for a heartfelt series of flexes on “Want It All.” Kali Uchis and SZA remix a Sin Miedo standout, completely in Spanish and full of silky tones. In addition to dropping one of the five must-hear albums of the last week, Detroit heavyweight Icewear Vezzo soundtracked my weekend with his grimey Future collab, “Everyday.”

Interviews

Ready to Embrace Her Identity: An Interview with Darkoo

London-based Darkoo fuses influences like Wizkid and Kehlani into her own sound, which she breaks down for Audiomack.

Oct 5, 2021
Interviews

Inner Wave Interview: 15 Years In & Still Growing

After over a decade of playing together, the LA band is still having fun.

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…

  • For my bubbling rock heads, we’ve got a new Soccer Mommy single. “rom com 2021” feels like the anthem for the extremely online lover who’d “rather die in your arms” than let someone go.
  • As I’m getting married in a few days, I’ve acquired a taste for jam bands. Rikas’ “Party on the Rooftop” grooves and twists beneath some nihilistic writing, and is definitely being added to my cocktail hour playlist.
  • There’s a lot to love about Zack Fox. The BNYX-produced “fafo” is another entry in the dystopian hilarity of Fox’s universe. Frightening diamonds, nauseous pockets, and Iron Giant-tall cash stacks give this one life. “Fuck around and find out!”
  • One of 10 rappers you should know right now, Bronx drill artist Kay Flock delivers some of the hardest bars of the year on “Is Ya Ready.” Break something to this music, but don’t say Audiomack told you to.
  • Mahalia and AJ Tracey connect for “Roadside,” which is a longing R&B ballad accented by Tracey’s wordplay. Production from The Elements underscores how hurt Mahalia sounds as she questions why anyone would play her.

