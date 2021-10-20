Sarkodie, Offset Jim & ALEMEDA: Best of the Week

Sarkodie, Offset Jim, and ALEMEDA, among others, had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

International Afrobeats superstars Sarkodie, Zlatan, and Rexxie come together for the aptly titled “VIP,” which will make you feel rich. Oakland rapper Offset Jim teams up with #UpNow alum EST Gee on the hardest Rich Off The Pack standout “Off White Mikes.” Finally, ALEMEDA brings us back to “Summer Break”; it’s wistful R&B from an exciting new voice.

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…