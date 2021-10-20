Sarkodie, Offset Jim & ALEMEDA: Best of the Week

October 20, 2021
Sarkodie, Offset Jim & ALEMEDA: Best Songs of the Week

Sarkodie, Offset Jim, and ALEMEDA, among others, had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.
Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

International Afrobeats superstars Sarkodie, Zlatan, and Rexxie come together for the aptly titled “VIP,” which will make you feel rich. Oakland rapper Offset Jim teams up with #UpNow alum EST Gee on the hardest Rich Off The Pack standout “Off White Mikes.” Finally, ALEMEDA brings us back to “Summer Break”; it’s wistful R&B from an exciting new voice.

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…

  • Brooklyn’s Alex Mali really cares about music. Since her 2019 debut Sweet & Sour, Mali has developed a confident presence on the mic. “Mind You” is a breathless R&B tune with bursts of ghostly rapping. Definitely don’t get on Alex Mali’s bad side.
  • New York rapper-producer and Pro Era member Kirk Knight thrives After Dark. Produced by Kirk himself and Heavy Mellow, “Lose You” is a murky R&B cut that reminds us of Kirk’s versatility.
  • Rock heads rejoice: My Morning Jacket has a new single. The darlings of Kentucky have been jamming since ‘98, and “Complex” features the anxiety we’ve all felt in the last few years over blaring guitars and that signature muddied vocal.
  • Indie gem-dropper Reggie Becton debuted with California, and “Obvious” is the obvious hero track. This subtly soaring R&B is the perfect salve for those chilly nights wondering when cuffing season will make good on its promise.
  • Bad Boy Timz wants you to “Move” with his new single. With production from Banjo Semilogo, this jittery Afrobeats cut is a reminder of the Nigerian artist’s ear for the danceable and hip-shaking.

