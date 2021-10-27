Moneybagg Yo, Mick Jenkins & Bktherula: Best Songs of the Week
This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.
Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.
After Moneybagg Yo gave us A Gangsta’s Pain: Reloaded, we’ve been stuck on gritty standout “Switches & Dracs.” Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins teases his upcoming album Elephant In The Room with “Scottie Pippen.” Bktherula delivered one of five must-hear albums from the last week, and “WATCH ME” has stayed in weekend rotation and beyond.
Moneybagg Yo, Mick Jenkins & Bktherula: Best of the Week
Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…
- There are thousands of bees on Big Sean, I think? Anyway… The Detroit hometown hero links with superproducer Hit-Boy for the resounding “What A Life,” which is a reasonable thing to say when you consider all the bees.
- Dua Saleh and Chester Watson team up for “pearls.” The CROSSOVER standout plays like a walk through Dua’s mind. Their poppy tones are steeped in a rich coat of paint.
- Hailing from West London, collective WSTRN has been capturing audiences across the globe since their 2015 debut. They connect with Jamaican singer Lila Iké for some easy listening in “Never Leave.”
- Bubbling East Atlanta alien Ola Runt returns with “Most Days.” He taps Yung Bans for a sugary hook, setting the tone for a colorful anthem meant to stunt on haters who have changed their tone since the fame came.
- Chicago’s Jean Deaux has the accented R&B we all need to dance our way through fall in “Belly.” It’s raunchy (“This pussy good, make him want a baby mama”) and confident, and a great warning flame to not cross Jean—ever.