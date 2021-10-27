Moneybagg Yo, Mick Jenkins & Bktherula: Best of the Week

Moneybagg Yo, Mick Jenkins, and Bktherula had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

After Moneybagg Yo gave us A Gangsta’s Pain: Reloaded, we’ve been stuck on gritty standout “Switches & Dracs.” Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins teases his upcoming album Elephant In The Room with “Scottie Pippen.” Bktherula delivered one of five must-hear albums from the last week, and “WATCH ME” has stayed in weekend rotation and beyond.

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…