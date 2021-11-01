5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

Photo Credit: Audiomack

Buju — Sorry I’m Late

Buju would like to apologize for the delay. His debut EP Sorry I’m Late arrives today and showcases the Nigerian Afro-fusion artist’s range and personality. Ready for stardom, Buju first blew in 2019 with “Commander” and “Spiritual.” Over two years later, we finally have a body of work from the singing dynamo. Standout “Something sweet” captures the silky quality of Buju’s voice. The ear candy on Sorry I’m Late is endless within the scope of the EP’s seven songs.

BabyTron — Bin Reaper 2

There’s a high chance BabyTron scored your credit card info when he came on the scene as a ShittyBoyz scam rapper from Detroit. In the years since, he’s evolved into an absurd internet staple. No one is flexing over Harry Potter samples quite like Tron—or at all. His latest album Bin Reaper 2 follows the 2019 original, a prolific 2020, and this summer’s Luka Troncic. BabyTron’s raps have a stilted swagger: his flow is kind of confusing but also extremely mesmerizing Listen to him ask the serious questions: “Why the fuck style biters wanna swag munch?”

Mick Jenkins — Elephant In The Room

Mick Jenkins loves the journey. The Chicago-bred rapper is four albums deep as of Elephant In The Room, and he still finds it within himself to be creative. Where previous albums focused on love, and his breakthrough moment The Water[s] had that polished un-polish of the mixtape era, this new project sees Mick taking on ugly, unspoken truths. “Reflection” deals with his relationship with his father, while elsewhere there are notes on his relationship with his wife. It’s a contemplative listen, but one where Mick sounds like a force on the mic.

thuy — i hope u see this

It’s a good day for debut EPs. Rising R&B singer-songwriter thuy drops off i hope u see this, where she expands her skillset and quite literally steps into her bag. These nine songs run the gamut of heartbreak and anthem, each with a message of empowerment. “The project has been in the works since the pandemic started, and when I thought of the title i hope u see this, I immediately knew that this is what I was going to call the project,” thuy explains in a press release.

NxG — Outta Here Soon

Philly’s next explosive rap star has connected with production collective Working on Dying—their production credits range from Matt Ox to Playboi Carti—for a collaborative EP full of colorful bangers and one mission statement: Outta Here Soon. NxG’s vocals are alien and elastic. “On the topic of OGs / That shit synonymous with me” xG croons. Outta Here Soon has the gloss of a big-time production, but the hunger of a debut tape.