Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Ferg & SahBabii: Best of the Week
This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.
Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.
Halloween arrived a few days early when Megan Thee Stallion dropped off a freestyle-laced tape for the hotties, with “Megan’s Piano” being our favorite of the pack. Harlem denizen A$AP Ferg delivered “Green Juice” with Pharrell for even more spooky vibes. And following his heartfelt Do It For Demon album earlier this past week, SahBabii’s “Believe It” never left our rotation.
Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…
- Ivy Sole gets honest about wasting time lusting after someone alongside Topaz Jones on “One More Night.” The single teases the upcoming release of the Philly rapper’s next album, CANDID.
- Buju may feel his debut project was a little late, but to us, the Nigerian artist’s latest is right on time. “Never Stopped” is a thrilling mission statement from a singer ready for stardom.
- TDE’s Reason brings his stream-of-consciousness bars to life on No More, No Less Demo 1. Produced by Kal Banx and Mike Hector, “Left Hand” sees him joining forces with Isaiah Rashad and Zacari for over three minutes of introspective goodness.
- New Jersey-bred Chris Patrick steps into a new flow on “Insane.” Produced by Senna, the single has all the trappings of a Halloween playlist standout. “Going insane again / I’m seeing the image of people who died in my motherfucking brain again.” Shit.
- West Coast’s YG spells things out on “Sign Language.” From the classic winding bass of G-funk to the pounding rhythm created when YG says “Bang,” this one feels like an essential track from an artist with a reverence for his roots.