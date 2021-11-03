Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Ferg & SahBabii: Best of the Week

Press play on new songs from Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Ferg, SahBabii, and more.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe.

Halloween arrived a few days early when Megan Thee Stallion dropped off a freestyle-laced tape for the hotties, with “Megan’s Piano” being our favorite of the pack. Harlem denizen A$AP Ferg delivered “Green Juice” with Pharrell for even more spooky vibes. And following his heartfelt Do It For Demon album earlier this past week, SahBabii’s “Believe It” never left our rotation.

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…