5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Zlatan — Resan

Nigeria’s Zlatan is the blueprint for dreamers everywhere. The artist spent the last handful of years honing his Afrobeats talents, leading up to his viral breakout, “ZANKU.” With over 160 million Audiomack streams to date, he’s a giant on the scene, and his latest album Resan is a blockbuster. Featuring Davido, Buju, Phyno, Bella Shmurda, Ms Banks and more across 12 tracks, Zlatan cements his name in the contemporary Afrobeats conversation.

Aminé — TWOPOINTFIVE

Aminé is back independent, and the music reflects his nimble spirit. Much like the 2018 ONEPOINTFIVE mixtape, his latest tape TWOPOINTFIVE is an experimental pit stop. With last year’s solid Limbo, the “Caroline” rapper asserted himself and his creative vision—he is much more than a viral hit. TWOPOINTFIVE gives Aminé 12 tracks to get loose, have fun, and blow off some steam. As he explains in a press release: “The POINTFIVE projects are the breaks in between albums where I give myself the freedom to make music without expectations.” The skits are a treat, and the Portland rapper’s sense of humor remains unmatched.

Ladipoe — Providence

Re-Upped alum Ladipoe delivers his first official body of work as a Mavin signee. As a leader of the Nigerian hip-hop revival, Providence bursts with life and that pulsing rhythm Ladipoe so loves to eviscerate with his bars. Rema, Fireboy DML, and Amaarae provide guest features. “Providence to me goes beyond the songs that are on this EP,” Ladipoe shares in a statement. “It’s definition describes my entire career. Time and devotion to craft not knowing if it will ever bear fruit, but trusting the process regardless”

Kay Flock — The D.O.A. Tape

In September, we crowned Kay Flock as one of 10 rappers you needed to know. The Bronx drill artist sounds fearless, with a gravelly growl unlike anyone else in the drill sphere. “Being Honest” and its new G Herbo-supported remix both drive Kay’s latest mixtape, The D.O.A. Tape. It’s a grippingly honest and gruff portrayal of Kay Flock’s life and hustle.

Dijon — Absolutely

Dijon has a forensic understanding of the anatomy of the love song. Following his 2020 EP How Do You Feel About Getting Married?, Dijon’s newest album Absolutely takes the playful nature of his live show and combines it with the oomph of one of the best writers across genres. Between singles “Many Times” and the more pained “Rodeo Clown,” Absolutely covers all the disparate feelings of being in and out of love. Packed with a lifetime’s worth of wisdom, it’s unreal to think this record was made within a few weeks.