Summer Walker, La Même Gang & ArrDee: Best Songs of the Week

The best songs of the week on Audiomack belong to Summer Walker, La Même Gang, ArrDee, and more.

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

Summer Walker and SZA team up for “No Love,” from Summer’s new blockbuster R&B album, Still Over It. Ghana collective La Même Gang drops “Gyegye Meso,” an addictive banger from RJZ, Darkovibes, and $pacely. Cheeky UK drill upstart ArrDee flips a classic sample on “Flowers.”

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…