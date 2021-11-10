Summer Walker, La Même Gang & ArrDee: Best Songs of the Week
Summer Walker and SZA team up for “No Love,” from Summer’s new blockbuster R&B album, Still Over It. Ghana collective La Même Gang drops “Gyegye Meso,” an addictive banger from RJZ, Darkovibes, and $pacely. Cheeky UK drill upstart ArrDee flips a classic sample on “Flowers.”
Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…
- The ever-wise Terrace Martin returns with his latest jazz offering, DRONES. “This Morning” plays like a soothing Sunday soundtrack with excellent vocals from Arin Ray and Smino.
- For your digicore needs, gcmayn brings up the ugly emotions on “someone else.” It’s a roiling anthem about being in love with someone who fucking sucks. The Seattle native knows he’s onto something, too: “Music is easy for me. Life is hard.”
- Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis connect for “Bad Life,” a smooth pop song that’s easy on the ears but heavy on the heart. “‘Bad Life’ represents putting in energy into a relationship and not getting anything in return,” Apollo says in a press release. “It’s a song about being resentful towards somebody.” Ouch.
- Dancehall’s Rytikal knows just what to say. On his latest single “I Know,” the dynamic artist flaunts his slick-talking skills over a steady rhythm. His voice thins out to let the beat do the work, coming back in for a ballad-like close.
- Dublin’s Rejjie Snow spits with poise. “Arigato” has the dusty and sample-laced quality of rap’s best revivalists, with all the grimy personality of the new school: “Last week, I shot a rapper, but the manager fleed.”