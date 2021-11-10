Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Publish date:

Summer Walker, La Même Gang & ArrDee: Best Songs of the Week

The best songs of the week on Audiomack belong to Summer Walker, La Même Gang, ArrDee, and more.
Author:
BOTW-16x9

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

Summer Walker and SZA team up for “No Love,” from Summer’s new blockbuster R&B album, Still Over It. Ghana collective La Même Gang drops “Gyegye Meso,” an addictive banger from RJZ, Darkovibes, and $pacely. Cheeky UK drill upstart ArrDee flips a classic sample on “Flowers.”

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

BOTW-16x9
Opinion

Summer Walker, La Même Gang & ArrDee: Best Songs of the Week

The best songs of the week on Audiomack belong to Summer Walker, La Même Gang, ArrDee, and more.

10 hours ago
JohnnyDrille-world-ah-16x9-1
Opinion

Johnny Drille’s Time Is Now

The world finally catches up with alternative artist Johnny Drille. He breaks down his journey for Audiomack World.

Nov 9, 2021
am-world-roundup-16x9
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new releases from Zlatan, Aminé, Ladipoe, Kay Flock, and Dijon.

Nov 8, 2021

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…

  • The ever-wise Terrace Martin returns with his latest jazz offering, DRONES. “This Morning” plays like a soothing Sunday soundtrack with excellent vocals from Arin Ray and Smino.
  • For your digicore needs, gcmayn brings up the ugly emotions on “someone else.” It’s a roiling anthem about being in love with someone who fucking sucks. The Seattle native knows he’s onto something, too: “Music is easy for me. Life is hard.”
  • Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis connect for “Bad Life,” a smooth pop song that’s easy on the ears but heavy on the heart. “‘Bad Life’ represents putting in energy into a relationship and not getting anything in return,” Apollo says in a press release. “It’s a song about being resentful towards somebody.” Ouch.
  • Dancehall’s Rytikal knows just what to say. On his latest single “I Know,” the dynamic artist flaunts his slick-talking skills over a steady rhythm. His voice thins out to let the beat do the work, coming back in for a ballad-like close.
  • Dublin’s Rejjie Snow spits with poise. “Arigato” has the dusty and sample-laced quality of rap’s best revivalists, with all the grimy personality of the new school: “Last week, I shot a rapper, but the manager fleed.”

Related

BOTWWorld145
Opinion

The Weeknd, Jack Harlow, Tinashe: Best of the Week

The Weeknd, Jack Harlow, Tinashe, and more, released the best new songs on Audiomack this past week.

BOTWWorld146
Opinion

Lizzo, Wizkid, NLE Choppa: Best of the Week

Lizzo, Wizkid, NLE Choppa, and more, all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

BOTWWorld151--1-
Opinion

Tems, Mozzy & Pa Salieu: Best of the Week

Tems, Mozzy, Pa Salieu, and more all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

BOTWWorld155
Opinion

Sarkodie, Offset Jim & ALEMEDA: Best of the Week

Sarkodie, Offset Jim, and ALEMEDA, among others, had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

BOTWWorld152
Opinion

Gunna, Remble & Cheque: Best of the Week

Gunna, Remble, and Cheque had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

BOTWWorld143
Opinion

Lil Nas X, Lil Tecca, & Alina Baraz: Best of the Week

Lil Nas X, Lil Tecca, Alina Baraz, and more, all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

BOTWWorld144
Opinion

Isaiah Rashad, Skepta & Sarkodie: Best of the Week

Isaiah Rashad, Skepta, Sarkodie all released new songs that were selected for Audiomack’s ‘Best of the Week.’

BOTWWorld142
Opinion

Pop Smoke, Trippie Redd, & Normani: Best of the Week

Pop Smoke, Trippie Redd, Normani, and more, all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.