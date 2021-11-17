Juice WRLD, Smino & Ms Banks: Best of the Week

Juice WRLD, Smino, and Ms Banks had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

Photo Credit: Audiomack

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

Juice WRLD fans were treated to a somber and heartfelt posthumous single “Already Dead” ahead of his upcoming Fighting Demons album. Flying in the face of loss, Smino drops off the breathless “I Deserve” with his DJ, NOS. Ms Banks links with superproduer Rexxie and Naira Marley for the bright and aptly titled “Party.”

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…