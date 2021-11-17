Juice WRLD, Smino & Ms Banks: Best Songs of the Week
Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.
Juice WRLD fans were treated to a somber and heartfelt posthumous single “Already Dead” ahead of his upcoming Fighting Demons album. Flying in the face of loss, Smino drops off the breathless “I Deserve” with his DJ, NOS. Ms Banks links with superproduer Rexxie and Naira Marley for the bright and aptly titled “Party.”
Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…
Juice WRLD, Smino & Ms Banks: Best of the Week
Juice WRLD, Smino, and Ms Banks had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.
Summer Walker, La Même Gang & ArrDee: Best Songs of the Week
The best songs of the week on Audiomack belong to Summer Walker, La Même Gang, ArrDee, and more.
Johnny Drille’s Time Is Now
The world finally catches up with alternative artist Johnny Drille. He breaks down his journey for Audiomack World.
- After a celebrated collaborative EP with glaive, ericdoa returns with his latest single, “strangers.” The poppy tones and eric’s yearning singing drives the song. “She like everything about me / I’m the one that she adore,” he croons.
- According to rising Houston artist HVN, All Girls Go To Heaven. On “HISNEYLAND,” HVN continues his mission of ushering in a new sound in his city’s rap scene: glitchy, melodic, and spastic.
- What’s life without a little forlorn R&B? Nija recalls the toxic practice of having someone “On Call” when the drinks start flowing. She’s not all that proud of herself (“didn’t mean to lead you on”), but what’s a girl to do once the club closes?
- Chronic Law tackles a beat reminiscent of a mob movie montage—you know, the song they play before something very dangerous happens. “Organ Trade” is a tough tune that proves Chronic Law is not to be messed with.
- Audiomack favorite ELIO has your pop fix with “SUPERIMPOSE.” The single abandons being coy for some clear instructions: “We should get a little closer… I know that I’m the one you want.” Hard to argue with that.