Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Publish date:

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

Press play on new projects from Kizz Daniel, KCee, D-Block Europe, Lancey Foux, and Slump6s.
Author:
am-world-roundup-16x9--1-

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Kizz Daniel — Barnabas

The marriage of pop and Afrobeats Kizz Daniel accomplishes make him a beloved artist. Back in 2020, the Nigerian artist released Audiomack favorite King Of Love, his third album. King Of Love elevated the star through tackling love from all angles, and today he returns with Barnabas. Featuring highlife group The Cavemen. and driven by Re-Upped single “Lie,” Barnabas brings the yearning quality of King Of Love into a new realm of shine and polish, especially on the bubbling title track.

KCee — Cultural Vibes

After spending over a decade in a hip-hop duo, Nigerian singer-songwriter and producer KCee has established himself as solo music royalty in the 2010s. Originally known for a more Afropop sound, his latest release Cultural Vibes taps into his Igbo roots, resulting in some heartfelt and earthy tunes. “I moved into rap and then into Afropop because I wanted to make money,” KCee explained in January. “I have seen and done it all. These days, I make music to satisfy my conscience and for my artistic side.”

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

am-world-roundup-16x9--1-
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new projects from Kizz Daniel, KCee, D-Block Europe, Lancey Foux, and Slump6s.

Nov 22, 2021
Calboy-am-world-ah-16x9
Sponsored Story

Calboy Is a Trendsetter

Chicago rapper Calboy fuses a classic style with a fun personality. His story, which he breaks down for Audiomack World, mirrors the PUMA story.

Nov 22, 2021
Ycee-world-ah-16x9-1
Interviews

Ycee Is Making It Work Through Heartbreak

Following a painful break up, Ycee is fully embracing his neo-R&B and Afrobeats influences. He breaks it down for Audiomack World.

Nov 19, 2021

D-Block Europe — Home Alone 2

The goats are back, literally: British hip-hop duo D-Block Europe’s new album cover features a mantled goat. Home Alone 2 follows 2019 Home Alone and their 2020 debut album. The Home Alone sequel boasts guest verses from M Huncho, AJ Tracey, and more, and as winter sets in, the murky tones (“Chrome Hearts,” especially with its excellent Offset verse and Tion Wayne’s performance on “Be Polite”) make it a solid soundtrack to early and somber nights.

Lancey Foux — LIVE.EVIL

From dropping bars over YouTube beats to touring with Skepta, to being named one of 10 rappers you should know in December of last year, Lancey Foux’s come-up is as energized as his music. Earlier this year, the East London rapper dropped off FIRST DEGREE, and today he returns with 13 new tracks in LIVE.EVIL. With production mostly sounding like the club collapsing beneath your feet all while the DJ booth implodes, Foux even shines on “calmer” tunes like “I KNOW.” “I'm still trying to get everything to sound like no one else,” he told PAPER after the FIRST DEGREE release.

Slump6s — Origin

Rochester rapper Slump6s is a standout act in a new wave of teens pushing hip-hop forward by blending various online underground sounds. Catching our ear with Re-Upped singleMoment,” we went on to name him one of 10 rappers you should know in September. Slump6s’ constant metamorphosis on the mic makes his latest project Origin feel like a never-ending boss battle. Just when you think he can’t get any more creative, Slump6s will invent a new—and often howling—flow on the spot.

Related

World-Header-16x9-1
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

Press play on new projects from Buju, BabyTron, Mick Jenkins, thuy, and NxG.

am-world-header-16x9
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new releases from Young Thug, PinkPantheress, KenTheMan, Asia Graves, and Ezekiel.

am-world-roundup-16x9
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new releases from Zlatan, Aminé, Ladipoe, Kay Flock, and Dijon.

FAECbvgVcAUzT5c
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

Press play on new releases from Lakeyah, Larry June and Cardo, Cheque, Co Cash, and midwxst.

am-world-roundup-16x9-101
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on Icewear Vezzo, YCee, Wiki and Navy Blue, MuddyMya, and PG RA.

am-world-roundup-16x9-827
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new albums from Lil Tecca, Maria Becerra, G Perico, PsychoYP, and Van Buren Records.

am-world-roundup-16x9-917
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Lil Nas X, Tems, Tion Wayne, Injury Reserve, and Unusual Demont all have albums you need this week on Audiomack.

am-world-roundup-16x9-813
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new albums from K CAMP, Rio da Yung OG and RMC Mike, Boldy James and The Alchemist, Chavo and Pi'erre Bourne, and Kevin Holliday.